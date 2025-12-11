Princess Ingrid Alexandra Just Brought the Coolest Bag for a Major First in Her Royal Career

Norway’s 21-year-old future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has been stepping up her royal duties alongside her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. While it will be a long time before she sees the throne, she’s already turning heads with her on-trend fashion choices. For her first Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo’s City Hall, the princess carried an eye-catching––and extremely cool––nylon bucket bag from Prada.

Princess Ingrid Alexrandra’s Prada Re-Edition 1978 mini Re-Nylon bag added an unexpected, modern pop to her outfit. Described by the brand as “functional and innovative,” the drawstring bucket bag is “an expression of the brand's original and unconventional aesthetic.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Mini Re-Edition 1978 Bucket Bag $1,850 at Farfetch

The princess paired her trendy bag with a structured Scanlan Theodore jacket and a satin skirt she borrowed from her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The unconventional styling of a modern nylon bag with a classically silhouetted skirt suit shows Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s progressive take on royal style.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her mom, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently studying for her bachelor's degree at the University of Sydney. She has spoken highly of her time in Australia, falling easily into “the Australia effect” trend. Her life in Sydney may have inspired her jacket for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, as Scanlan Theodore is an iconic Australian brand.

Whether it's her Scandinavian upbringing or the Aussie effect, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is definitely setting the coolest trends in royal fashion.

