Matches promo codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Matches offer free shipping? Matches offers free delivery on all purchases over $300. This means that free delivery will automatically be added to your order at the checkout. Shipping costs for orders under this amount may vary, so we would recommend you double-check the Matches Shipping page before you make any purchases.

Can I find offers on the Matches website? Matches frequently offer discount codes that appear on the website’s banner. For example, customers can currently grab 20% off winter wardrobe essentials. These offers change frequently, so it’s worth making the most of them whilst they’re available.

Can I shop the Matches sale? Matches run frequently sale events during seasonal periods such as Christmas and Black Friday. However, you can shop the sale all year round by heading to the ‘Outlet’ page on the Matches website where you can make savings of up to 70%. Alternatively, use one of our Matches coupon codes at the checkout to save some extra money on your order.

Can I sign up for the Matches email newsletter? Yes, sign up with your email address to receive the Matches email newsletter straight to your inbox. Not only is it a great way to keep up with everything fashion-related, but you’ll also be notified of any Matches sale events, promo codes, exclusive offers and the latest clothing drops.

Does Matches accept returns? Yes. The Matches returns policy states that customers have 21 days to create and send off their returned items. Just make sure that all returns are in clean, unworn condition and have original packaging and tags attached. We recommend checking the Matches return policy for any exclusions.

Hints and Tips

Free shipping: Make the most out of free shipping on orders over $300. This means that you won’t be hit with any extra shipping costs when you go to pay and make sure that you get the most out of your Matches order.

Loyalty program: Join the Matches loyalty program to earn points when you shop, leading to exciting benefits at each loyalty level. This loyalty program is named The Curator. Level one members will enjoy perks including two curated rewards every year, a birthday reward, two double points orders and two exclusive 10% off days. There are four levels, each with unique rewards, so you’d better get spending.

Join the Matches Affiliate Program: Sign up for the free Matches affiliate program to earn commissions on net sales made through your shared links, whether on a blog, website, or social media. For more information, we recommend you check out the Matches website.

Rent an outfit: The Matches outfit rental scheme is a great way a look stylish for your big day without having to commit to an expensive purchase. Simply choose from Matches’s curated collection of must-have designers and have your outfit delivered straight to your door. Delivery, returns and dry-cleaning are completely free, giving you one less thing to worry about.

Check out the Outlet: Head to the Matches Outlet if you’re looking to make some savings on premium designer clothes and accessories. With savings between 30-70% available, this is a great way to revamp your wardrobe without going over budget. Outlet clothing and accessories tend to be snapped up quickly, so shop while you can.

How to use your Matches promo code

1. Explore our Matches promo codes and select the one that is best suited to your shopping needs.

2. Click the link to open the Matches website.

3. Explore the selection until you find the pieces you want to purchase, and add to your shopping cart.

4. Click the black shopping cart icon in the upper right corner to view all its contents and edit if needed.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the cart to the Promotional Code section and paste the code from our site into the box below it.

6. Click “Submit.”

7. Now, you should see the promotion applied to your total on the right.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing coupons.marieclaire@futurenet.com so we know.

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.