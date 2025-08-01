Spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Perfect Match season 3 ahead. Will we ever find out if love is truly blind ? That’s a question for another Netflix reality show , but in this third season of Perfect Match , two alums of the pods sparked an immediate connection when they arrived at the villa.

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith (Love Is Blind season 6) and Ollie Sutherland (Love Is Blind: UK season 1) were drawn to each other from the start and became one of this season’s most enduring matches, with Ollie saying early on that she had “all the signs of a genuine partner.” They survived compatibility challenges and navigated tensions in the boardroom—and when AD was sent out on a date with another man, the added competition tested but reaffirmed their commitment to one another. But one of the show’s most chaotic twists put that seemingly strong bond in jeopardy.

So where do things stand with these two lovebirds? And do we know about what comes next for them? Read on to find out everything we know about AD and Ollie’s time on Perfect Match season 3 (and whether they may have stayed together after the cameras stopped rolling).

AD and Ollie pair up in the premiere.

What happened between AD and Ollie on 'Perfect Match' season 3?

As we said, these two had eyes for one another from the start. AD and Ollie were both part of the first crop of romantic hopefuls to enter the villa, and chatted each other up almost immediately, thanks in part to their shared reality TV "résumé (“I got to take care of my LIB people,” AD said.)

Their connection only grew from there, and by day two, AD was already talking about their “insane” physical chemistry and how he matched her “vibe.” Ollie, meanwhile, admitted that he’d expected to keep his feelings out of the competition, but their connection took him by surprise.

The first test of their relationship came during a trip to the boardroom, when tensions rose over Ollie wanting to bring Alex ( Temptation Island ) into the villa for a date with one of the other guys, which made AD wonder if he was interested in her for himself. Separately, Ollie admits he finds Alex attractive and was excited to meet her, but she’s unable to tempt him away, and Ollie and AD commit to each other once again. The pair also ranked each other highest in the blindfolded kissing challenge, further cementing that they’re in sync.

Justine and Ollie, moments after an offscreen kiss.

Then, Sandy and Clayton send AD on a date with J.R . ( The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On ), and now AD is the one curious to see what happens when a distraction comes into play. The two seem to have a great time on their pottery date, and it turns out they have a lot in common (including that they’re both Scorpios). So when they return to the villa holding hands, Ollie starts sweating. Despite the risk that he could get hurt, he becomes vulnerable and makes his feelings clear to AD—that it’s been her from the start, and he feels more connected to her than he did to his fiancée on Love Is Blind: UK. Amber affirms that she loves their connection and chooses him once again.

But then, this romance gets completely upended by a boardroom twist: Ollie is chosen to go on a date, and it means AD needs to leave the villa. Her “heart is shattered” by this turn of events. Ollie doesn’t want to see her go, but when his two new dates show up ( Justine from Love Island USA season 2, and Olivia from Temptation Island), he’s suddenly…not quite as upset. He and Justine ultimately match, and while he says he was “fairly certain it was AD,” now Justine has him feeling “not so sure.”

All this leads to the gender-separated mixers, where matched-up participants can chat with the singles without their partners around—and, because AD is now unattached, she’s one of the attendees. What’s gonna happen now that they’re at the same soiree? Unfortunately, we won’t find out until next week.

Ollie (right) proposes to AD (left) on the beach.

Are AD and Ollie still together after 'Perfect Match' season 3?

Previews for the next batch of episodes tease that things get dramatic for these two. We see AD looking shocked over something that goes down at the singles mixer, and later confronts Ollie by asking, “If this is disrespect, then what the fuck did you do to me?”

But whatever Perfect Match twists and turns come next, there’s really no suspense to be had when it comes to Ollie and AD’s current status. During the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, which aired in March, they revealed that they’re engaged , making them the first alums of different Love Is Blind editions to find love together.

“Even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life,” Ollie told Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey during the reunion. “I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now.”

And the good news kept coming: In May, they announced they’re expecting a baby . “I’m so blessed, and I get to do this with such an amazing partner,” AD shared in a July interview . “We’re on this journey together, and we’re just so excited about our little girl. She’ll be here in November, and it’s been amazing.”

So with their relationship status settled, the biggest question remaining is: Did they win Perfect Match together? We’ll have to sweat it out waiting for the answer.