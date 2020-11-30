Rihanna Rings In the Holidays as Ice Queen in Savage X's December Campaign

Whether you've been naughty or nice, everyone on Rihanna's list gets a special treat. Following a scorching hot holiday-themed edit by the Hot Girl Coach herself, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna returns to the forefront of Savage x Fenty's December campaign to debut its upcoming Xtra Vip Box and a new batch of sizzling styles to add some spice to your yuletide fling.

When customers order December's Xtra Vip Box, they'll be met with a three-piece, soft-to-the-touch set that's sure to be a winner, whether you're the gifter or the giftee. Dipped in black with velvet roses printed all over, the set comes with a push-up bra, side-tie sleep shorts, and a cut-out panty with adjustable strings in the back.

Courtesy of Savage X

In the campaign images, Rihanna takes on the role of the Ice Queen and poses next to an ice sculpture in Savage X's newest offerings, available December 1: Plush Velvet Tie Front Bra and Plush Velvet Peek-A-Boo Tie Back Sleep Short. The bra features cut-out detailing that reveals a bit of the underboob to match the flouncy shorts that taper to flatter your hips and thighs.

Courtesy of Savage X

The December Xtra Vip Box launches December 1 on savagex.com. If you aren't already an Xtra Vip, sign up for all the perks—including monthly Xtra Vip Boxes and first dibs of savings and exclusive deals here.

Nerisha Penrose Assistant Editor Nerisha is the assistant editor at ELLE.com, covering all things beauty and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io