Aimee Lou Wood Wears a McQueen Gown With a Faux Bra Detail on the Emmys Red Carpet

On HBO's thriller drama The White Lotus, Aimee Lou Wood embodied the persona of care-free flower child in bikinis and crochet. But on the 2025 Emmys red carpet, Wood looked every bit the polished Hollywood actor she is in real life.

Ahead of Sunday night's award show—where Wood is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series—the star walked the famed ruby red carpet in a contrasting pink gown. She chose a prim strapless dress designed by Alexander McQueen, which featured a tea-length column silhouette and a sweetheart neckline.

Though heart-shaped necklines are one of the most common, Wood's was modified to emit a high-fashion aura. It had bustier-like cups and winged tips that folded over, collar-like. This was layered over a second crimson sweetheart neckline, which gave the look of a faux exposed bra.

Aimee Lou Wood walked the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys in a pink McQueen gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories were likewise color-coded. Wood wore matching pointed-toe pumps, which were dyed the exact same petal pink hue as her dress. Her classic shoe style, specifically, came from footwear designer Stuart Weitzman. She finished the sophisticated ensemble with diamond-encrusted cocktail rings and dangling earrings.

Wood then finished with a swipe of matching pink lip gloss and a circular red pin, which she tacked onto the neckline of her gown. She's one of several actors who wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin to the 2025 Emmys calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, joining the ranks of stars like Meg Stalter and Hannah Einbinder.

The number featured a faux bra detail at the bust. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wood's beauty look was minimal, but undeniably elegant. The actor's bronze hair hung in loose waves, which she tucked behind one ear to show off her glittering earrings. All in all, her look was perfectly undone.

