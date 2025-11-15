Trust Me—It Girls Will Be Shopping These Early Black Friday Deals Before Anyone Else

Cashmere sweaters, Levi's jeans, Ugg boots, and more are sneakily on sale.

two fashion week attendees wear brown coats and jackets with denim
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Attention shoppers: Black Friday is just two short weeks away. Nowadays, you don't have to stay up until the early morning hours to score the best deals. In fact, retailers have early Black Friday deals going on at this very moment—plenty of which have a cool, It-girl feel.

I found fashion insiders' favorite denim brand (read: Levi's) on major sale, along with my holy-grail pair of jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch. I also spotted some trendy sweaters (yes, including cashmere!) and rich-looking accessories to elevate your late-fall outfits. And I'd be remiss not to mention the discounted Ugg boots I discovered—including the very same platformed pair Jennifer Lopez has worn.

All this to say, you shouldn't wait until November 28 to score some ridiculously chic deals. If you need further convincing to get a jump on your holiday shopping, I've rounded up every It girl-coded Black Friday deal you can shop early, below.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.