Attention shoppers: Black Friday is just two short weeks away. Nowadays, you don't have to stay up until the early morning hours to score the best deals. In fact, retailers have early Black Friday deals going on at this very moment—plenty of which have a cool, It-girl feel.

I found fashion insiders' favorite denim brand (read: Levi's) on major sale, along with my holy-grail pair of jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch. I also spotted some trendy sweaters (yes, including cashmere!) and rich-looking accessories to elevate your late-fall outfits. And I'd be remiss not to mention the discounted Ugg boots I discovered—including the very same platformed pair Jennifer Lopez has worn.

All this to say, you shouldn't wait until November 28 to score some ridiculously chic deals. If you need further convincing to get a jump on your holiday shopping, I've rounded up every It girl-coded Black Friday deal you can shop early, below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors