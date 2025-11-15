Trust Me—It Girls Will Be Shopping These Early Black Friday Deals Before Anyone Else
Cashmere sweaters, Levi's jeans, Ugg boots, and more are sneakily on sale.
Attention shoppers: Black Friday is just two short weeks away. Nowadays, you don't have to stay up until the early morning hours to score the best deals. In fact, retailers have early Black Friday deals going on at this very moment—plenty of which have a cool, It-girl feel.
I found fashion insiders' favorite denim brand (read: Levi's) on major sale, along with my holy-grail pair of jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch. I also spotted some trendy sweaters (yes, including cashmere!) and rich-looking accessories to elevate your late-fall outfits. And I'd be remiss not to mention the discounted Ugg boots I discovered—including the very same platformed pair Jennifer Lopez has worn.
All this to say, you shouldn't wait until November 28 to score some ridiculously chic deals. If you need further convincing to get a jump on your holiday shopping, I've rounded up every It girl-coded Black Friday deal you can shop early, below.
All of my favorite fashion girls swear by Levi's jeans. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
The short-waist cardigan is a favorite fall trend among It girls—and J.Crew's Black Friday sale is full of them. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
This classic sweater comes in over 30 colors to suit your fancy. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
You rarely see Uggs for less than $100, so this is a deal you don't want to pass up on. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
I can personally attest that these Abercrombie & Fitch jeans have an incredible fit. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
My comfiest loungewear set comes from Nike's Phoenix line. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
According to fashion features editor Emma Childs' winter shoe trend report, slim, form-fitting sneakers are about to be huge. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Don't sleep on Macy's in-house line for luxe, yet affordable cashmere. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
Childs also reports that woven leather bags will be a major winter bag trend for 2026. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
This cool belt has been at the top of my wishlist for a long time, so I'm finally snagging it now that it's on sale. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Everyone in the Marie Claire office is obsessed with Gap's CashSoft line, especially this V-neck sweater. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
You would be the coolest girl at the holiday party in this matching set. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
A trendy jacket like this can instantly elevate your outfit. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Charles & Keith's affordable bags are some of my favorites in my collection. Save even more with one of our Charles & Keith promo codes.
Every It girl needs a chic winter coat. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Fashion girls are swapping their jeans for brown pants this winter. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Kendall Jenner, Jisoo, Jennifer Lopez, and so many other It girls wear Alo leggings on the regular—now is your chance to steal their style at a discount. Save even more with one of our Alo Yoga promo codes.
