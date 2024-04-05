This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Reformation Flats and Pretty Workout Clothes

Welcome to this week's roundup of the best sale finds from across the web. Every week, I spend hours scrolling through my favorite retailers in search of the best deals to suit your style, needs, and budget. As a shopping editor, there's nothing that makes me happier than finding a can't-pass-up deal—and since I spent so much time researching, I always find plenty.

With spring finally in the air, my shopping eye has turned to warm-weather essentials, and this week's sales did not disappoint. I managed to find some of the best linen pants around, an under-$100 trench coat for tricky transitional weather, and to-die-for designer sandals all at a discount. I also found some pretty workout clothes from celebrity-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga and Instagram-famous brand Outdoor Voices to freshen up your athletic wardrobe. Of course, a new season calls for new accessories, so you'll find a chic-as-hell pair of ballet flats and a summer-ready shoulder bag.

Topshop Trench Coat (Was $70) $39 at Asos Spring has officially sprung, which means if you don't already have a trusted trench coat on hand, it's time to get one. This chocolate brown trench is just what you need for those slightly cool spring days—it's not too heavy, but not too light. Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes .

Reformation Paola Ballet Flats (Was $228) $160 at Shopbop Sure, the best ballet flats never really went out of style, but their recent resurgence has cemented them as a closet staple. This pair from Reformation is about as classic as it gets with a chic square toe and cute bow detail. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Madewell Harlow Wide Leg Pants (Was $118) $89 at Nordstrom Nordstrom shoppers love these best-selling Madewell trousers for their comfort and flattering fit. These will serve you well going into spring and summer, too, thanks to a breezy blend of cotton and linen. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

CUUP The Scoop (Was $98) $35 at CUUP Swimsuits are notoriously difficult to shop for, but this CUUP top takes the stress out of finding your correct size. It fits just like your favorite bra, and you can even adjust the bust and shoulder straps. You gotta love the fun tropical shades, too. Save even more with one of our CUUP promo codes.

Outdoor Voices Cross Back Dress (Was $100) $80 at Outdoor Voices If you're tired of your go-to errands outfit of leggings and a tee, it's time to switch it up with an athletic dress. This Outdoor Voices pick is breathable, comfortable, and elevated. Just imagine how adorable it would look paired with chunky sneakers and cool socks. Save even more with one of our Outdoor Voices promo codes.

Tory Burch Patos Sandal (Was $258) $179 at Tory Burch I was shocked to see these gorgeous sandals on sale and even more shocked to see most of the sizes are still in stock. The golden disc really elevates these flip-flops to a new level. So much so, that I bet they would even make jean shorts and a tank top look luxurious. Save even more with one of our Tory Burch promo codes.

Theory Bristol Cotton Printed Square-Neck Tank Top (Was $275) $110 at Bergdorf Goodman I don't know about you, but I feel an animal print comeback is on its way for fall so consider this your warning. Grab this luxe tank to wear with skirts and shorts now, then throw on the matching cardigan come fall. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Was $128) $102 at Alo Yoga Alo's leggings are a big celebrity favorite, with fans like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, and Rita Ora. Now's the best time to see what the hype is all about while they're on sale. They have a sculpting and supportive feel, whether you're working out or running errands, plus they come in fun spring-ready colors. Save even more with one of our Alo Yoga promo codes.

ELLEME Dimple Raffia Shoulder Bag (Was $415) $249 at 24S With summer right around the corner, your black leather bag doesn't won't quite match the vibe. Instead, opt for a raffia bag like this one. Raffia paired with the brown leather trim feels much more summery and it's neutral enough to go with all of your looks. Save even more with one of our 24S promo codes.

By Anthropologie Lace Illusion Top (Was $110) $70 at Anthropologie While the sheer trend has been on a roll for plenty of seasons now, it's still shaping up to be one of spring 2024's top trends. What's great about this top is that it's lined in just the right spots so you can get the naked look without actually having to go naked. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

TRIARCHY High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Was $325) $163 at The Outnet Fashion people are starting to wear off-white jeans more and more as the weather heats up, so I'm looking to add this pair to my denim rotation. These feel just as easy to style as my go-to jeans, only fresher for spring while the cargo pocket is a cool detail. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

