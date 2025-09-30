Some brands wax and wane. Cartier, the French fine jewelry maker, has retained a firm hold on the industry for 178 years. It always seems to have a must-have item on its shelves—the ultimate arbiters of wealth and taste.

For years that item was Cartier's famous nail bracelet, more formally known as the Juste Un Clou. Later, the Cartier Love Bracelet became the hot-ticket item, then the rings, and in recent years, celebrities have found a new fixation in the brand's Panthère de Cartier collection: the $21,700 namesake watch. The timepiece has reigned supreme over the industry's most famous for several seasons now, with celebrity supporters like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Dua Lipa, who wore her own style just last week.

As one new star is crowned, the others often fall out of the limelight. Elle Fanning, however, is making a renewed case for one of the brand's most iconic and most beloved motifs. On September 30, the actor was seen in the streets of New York City after enjoying a stylish lunch with her film crew. Her minimalistic 'fit was utterly elegant, a shining example of Michael Kors's talent for drapery.

Elle Fanning wears head-to-toe Michael Kors while out to lunch in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fanning styled her loose-fitting blouse over a white bustier and a pair of billowing gray trousers. In addition to black leather accessories, the actor also embellished her look with a Cartier sparkler. The Juste Un Clou Long Necklace hung past her chest, the brand's signature nail creating an elegant circle. While delicate in design, the piece has a hefty price tag, at $19,600.

She accessorized with Cartier's $19,600 nail pendant necklace. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fanning joins a small but mighty group of celebrities who have been working to return the Juste Un Clou to its former popularity. Meghan Markle, for example, has a choker style she wears again and again. Welcome to the Cartier nail revival.