Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Tomato Girl Fall With a $5,250 Bag, Affordable Chunky Sneakers, and Wide-Leg Jeans
The actress might have just started a pink laces trend.
Katie Holmes isn't ready to quit tomato girl summer just yet. Case in point: the Dawson's Creek star was spotted on Friday, October 24 wearing the ideal fall outfit, which incorporated in-demand fashion pieces and affordable footwear.
The movie director took a solo stroll to grab coffee, selecting the perfect combination of fall items in the process. For starters, Holmes carried her bright red Metier Private Eye, a $5,250 top-handle tote bag with a wait-list.
Holmes paired her stunning bag with a tan flannel shirt, worn over a baggy cream hoodie. A pair of wide-leg jeans with a frayed and faded hem showed that the actress is already transitioning her closet ready for winter.
For footwear, the Pieces of April star appeared to be wearing a pair of Autry's Medalist chunky sneakers with light pink laces. Oversized tortoiseshell shades completed the actress's outfit.
Chunky sneakers literally never go out of style—just look at "dadcore." As usual, Holmes manages to make a casual day-off outfit tap into both current and resurgent trends, making her the perfect person to inspire everyone's fall and winter shopping sprees.
Recreate Katie Holmes's Fall Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.