Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Tomato Girl Fall With a $5,250 Bag, Affordable Chunky Sneakers, and Wide-Leg Jeans

Katie Holmes isn't ready to quit tomato girl summer just yet. Case in point: the Dawson's Creek star was spotted on Friday, October 24 wearing the ideal fall outfit, which incorporated in-demand fashion pieces and affordable footwear.

The movie director took a solo stroll to grab coffee, selecting the perfect combination of fall items in the process. For starters, Holmes carried her bright red Metier Private Eye, a $5,250 top-handle tote bag with a wait-list.

Holmes paired her stunning bag with a tan flannel shirt, worn over a baggy cream hoodie. A pair of wide-leg jeans with a frayed and faded hem showed that the actress is already transitioning her closet ready for winter.

Katie Holmes extends tomato girl summer with her $5,250 Metier bag. (Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

For footwear, the Pieces of April star appeared to be wearing a pair of Autry's Medalist chunky sneakers with light pink laces. Oversized tortoiseshell shades completed the actress's outfit.

Chunky sneakers literally never go out of style—just look at "dadcore." As usual, Holmes manages to make a casual day-off outfit tap into both current and resurgent trends, making her the perfect person to inspire everyone's fall and winter shopping sprees.

Recreate Katie Holmes's Fall Style