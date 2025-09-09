Here's a sentence fashion editors like me can rarely put together: Jennifer Lawrence just wore a comfortable fall denim trend for a staggering fifty percent off. But it isn't a glitch in the street style matrix. Jennifer Lawrence's drawstring jeans really could substitute for Vuori joggers or an Entireworld sweatsuit, and I found them for half-off at Net-a-Porter right now.

The denim—slightly low-rise and in a versatile mid-rinse wash—almost escaped my notice. When Lawrence made a recent errand run in New York City wearing her pair, her stack of high-low wardrobe essentials pulled focus. A vintage Fendi bag perched on her shoulder. A stack of sentimental jewelry by Foundrae glitzed up her plain The Row T-shirt. Sturdy Adidas Superstar sneakers ensured she could hit at least 10,000 steps. In a look filled with so many of her repeat favorite brands and vastly contrasting price points, baggy, low-rise jeans didn't seem like the headline at first.

Jennifer Lawrence modeled fall's comfiest denim trend on a walk in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

La Ligne Jenny Drawstring Organic Jeans (Were $225) $113 at NET-A-PORTER

Once I figured out exactly which jeans J.Law had picked out—La Ligne's Jenny jean, to be exact—my entire perspective shifted. Each season, runways from Altuzarra to Zimmermann dictate all sorts of denim trends: leg shapes widen and shrink, while waistbands rise and fall. What's lacking most of the time is a fabric that's tolerable to wear all day, but polished enough to take in all sorts of settings.

Drawstring jeans are the perfect equilibrium. They don't pinch at the waist like a typical jean, and the legs hold the shape of a great trouser. Lawrence dressed hers down with a simple T-shirt. I could easily envision the same pair with a more diaphanous Cecilie Bahnsen top or a Sézane fall sweater. Karl Lagerfeld may have once derided sweatpants in that infamous quote, but surely even he could appreciate such a versatile pair of pants with the same cloud-like feel.

At the time I'm hitting "Publish," Jennifer Lawrence's exact drawstring jeans are only available in a few sizes. I took the liberty of tracking down a few more equally comfortable pairs in case they fully sell out. Or if, like me, you decide to trade all your hard jeans for their cozier counterparts. I suspect Lawrence might even be tempted to make the same move soon.

Shop More Drawstring Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

