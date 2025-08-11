Demi Lovato Styles Bedazzled Acne Studios Jeans for a 'Camp Rock' Reunion With Joe Jonas
They swapped skinny jeans and tunics for a pop star set.
As an OG Jonas Brothers fan, I expected their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour to match the Eras Tour's energy set to their own playlist. But nothing could've prepared me for night one's surprise: cameo from Demi Lovato.
At Met Life Stadium in New Jersey, 17 years after Camp Rock premiered, former co-stars (and exes) Joe Jonas and Lovato reunited on-stage to sing two duets from the Disney Channel franchise: "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing." Dressed by her stylist, Chris Horan, Lovato ditched their character's skinny jeans and tunics for pop star-approved Acne Studios denim in a green-ish blue wash. The wide-leg Fall 2021 jeans featured crystal studs from top to bottom, originally retailing for $1,400. (Unfortunately, they sold out months ago.) Peep-toe pumps peeked out from underneath.
I remember Lovato's character, Mitchie Torres, for her layered long-sleeves. This time, she bared it all in a plunging bra top from Shanghai-based brand, Rui. Lovato's $200,000 engagement ring acted as their only accessory.
After Jonas and Lovato successfully broke the internet, they switched outfits and outdid themselves. In an off-stage clip, Lovato lip-synced to "Wouldn't Change a Thing" in another Rui look, garnering over millions of likes (and counting).
Lovato wore a cutout-heavy T-shirt made of "soft, body-hugging yoga fabric," according to the site. Her bottoms appeared to be Rui's Towel Skirt Trousers; a ruched midi layered overtop flared leggings. This divisive skirt-over-pants hybrid felt more up Mitchie's alley. By her side, Jonas paired a satin button-down with pinstripe pants.
If my eight-year-old self knew I saw the Freaky Friday sequel and a Camp Rock reunion in the same weekend, she'd be so geeked. Now, all I need is Miley Cyrus to perform a Hannah Montana tribute, and my inner child will be fully healed.
Shop Styles Inspired by Demi Lovato
