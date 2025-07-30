Jenna Ortega Swaps 'Wednesday' Black for Hauntingly Beautiful Ashi Studio Couture at the Season 2 Premiere
The 22-year-old has outdone herself, once again.
On July 28, the first day of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 press tour, I chatted with her stylist, Enrique Melendez, about his plans for the promo circuit. As far as colors, black is "the best," but after last season, he was weary of becoming "too predictable or monotonous."
Eager to keep fans on their toes, Melendez dressed Ortega in anti-Addams Family attire at the July 30 London premiere. While not even a dash of noir made the cut the Ashi Studio Fall 2025 Couture gown Ortega wore still felt right up her character's alley.
Ortega hypnotized guests in Look 27, which closed the 27-piece presentation in Paris just weeks ago. As seen on the catwalk, the ivory latex style was entirely sheer, from the snake-scaled bodice, past the fire-fringed peplum, to the skirt's yellow-tinted train. The only opaque portion was the waist cincher, flaring like a mini skirt atop her hips. Apart from the burnt bottoms, the dress appeared to be drenched in water, similar to Doja Cat's wet look at the 2024 Met Gala. It suited the hauntingly haute theme Melendez and Ortega first established during Season 1 promo in 2022.
The gown's shock factor stretched onto Ortega's back, as intricate corsetry covered her entire spine. The lace-up closure began at her neck and ended just below the skirt-like cincher, adding even more drama to the 22-year-old's theatrical serve.
If you can peel your eyes away from the alluring gown, you'll spot her mixed-metal jewelry, courtesy of Rainbow K. First, she frosted herself in horn-shaped $2,596 earrings, which barely peeked out from underneath her waist-length hair. The two-tone thread continued with her rings, including a $6,290 grommet-pierced piece in 14k yellow gold.
Believe it or not, this marked Ortega's first official step-and-repeat for Wednesday Season 2, setting the highest of bars for future appearances. But if her partnership with Melendez has proven anything, it's that they're up to the challenge.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.