On July 28, the first day of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 press tour, I chatted with her stylist, Enrique Melendez, about his plans for the promo circuit. As far as colors, black is "the best," but after last season, he was weary of becoming "too predictable or monotonous."

Eager to keep fans on their toes, Melendez dressed Ortega in anti-Addams Family attire at the July 30 London premiere. While not even a dash of noir made the cut the Ashi Studio Fall 2025 Couture gown Ortega wore still felt right up her character's alley.

Ortega hypnotized guests in Look 27, which closed the 27-piece presentation in Paris just weeks ago. As seen on the catwalk, the ivory latex style was entirely sheer, from the snake-scaled bodice, past the fire-fringed peplum, to the skirt's yellow-tinted train. The only opaque portion was the waist cincher, flaring like a mini skirt atop her hips. Apart from the burnt bottoms, the dress appeared to be drenched in water, similar to Doja Cat's wet look at the 2024 Met Gala. It suited the hauntingly haute theme Melendez and Ortega first established during Season 1 promo in 2022.

Jenna Ortega stole the show in sheer Ashi Studio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model debuted Jenna's Ashi Studio gown on the Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The gown's shock factor stretched onto Ortega's back, as intricate corsetry covered her entire spine. The lace-up closure began at her neck and ended just below the skirt-like cincher, adding even more drama to the 22-year-old's theatrical serve.

Photographers captured the bespoke boning down the back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you can peel your eyes away from the alluring gown, you'll spot her mixed-metal jewelry, courtesy of Rainbow K. First, she frosted herself in horn-shaped $2,596 earrings, which barely peeked out from underneath her waist-length hair. The two-tone thread continued with her rings, including a $6,290 grommet-pierced piece in 14k yellow gold.

Her Rainbow K jewelry added some shine to the slithery style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, this marked Ortega's first official step-and-repeat for Wednesday Season 2, setting the highest of bars for future appearances. But if her partnership with Melendez has proven anything, it's that they're up to the challenge.