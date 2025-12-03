Kendall Jenner Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Bottega Veneta's Fiberglass Fashion Experiment
It looked so different on the Spring 2026 runway.
Red carpet looks weren't a huge part of Kendall Jenner's 2025 wardrobe. Her only step-and-repeats came at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, the Met Gala, the Academy Museum Gala, and on December 2, the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth program.
For her fourth (and possibly final) red carpet walk of the year, Jenner debuted her first Bottega Veneta gown by new creative director Louise Trotter. Its fringed exterior made Jenner impossible to miss inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Her beloved stylist, Dani Michelle, gave Trotter's recycled fiberglass fabric—a material debuting on the Spring 2026 runway—a proper Hollywood close-up.
Jenner and Michelle selected Look 72 from Trotter's debut show for Bottega Veneta, but not before taking a few creative liberties. The model elevated the winter whites trend in a high-neck, floor-grazing gown, decorated with ivory fiberglass shards from top to bottom.
A thigh-high slit broke up the fiberglass, while revealing her matching Bottega Veneta pumps. Gold hoop earrings acted as Jenner's only sparklers (besides the dress's reflective fringe). The supermodel also paused her rare The Row purse streak by opting out of a handbag.
At first, fashion girls assumed Burton created the gown from scratch just for Jenner. (She does have access to any atelier on the planet.) Turns out, it was hidden deep in the Spring 2026 line-up.
On the runway, a stark white turtleneck peeked out above the dress's high-rise crewneck. Then, the runway model gathered the slitted skirt, showcasing satin Bermuda shorts underneath. This subtle switch mimicked an elongated tunic, as opposed to Jenner's classic gown. Rubber ankle boots proved how versatile Trotter's creation truly is—it can be dressed up or down with ease.
It seems the Spring 2026 style marked Jenner's first Bottega Veneta gown on any red carpet. However, the Italian label dominates her street style rotation. Between leather mules, Intrecciato-topped handbags, and chic scarf coats, she's a Bottega girl through and through. Hopefully with Trotter's help, her red carpet and ready-to-wear selects will start to even out—and we'll see them more often.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.