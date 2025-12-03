Red carpet looks weren't a huge part of Kendall Jenner's 2025 wardrobe. Her only step-and-repeats came at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, the Met Gala, the Academy Museum Gala, and on December 2, the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth program.

For her fourth (and possibly final) red carpet walk of the year, Jenner debuted her first Bottega Veneta gown by new creative director Louise Trotter. Its fringed exterior made Jenner impossible to miss inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Her beloved stylist, Dani Michelle, gave Trotter's recycled fiberglass fabric—a material debuting on the Spring 2026 runway—a proper Hollywood close-up.

Jenner and Michelle selected Look 72 from Trotter's debut show for Bottega Veneta, but not before taking a few creative liberties. The model elevated the winter whites trend in a high-neck, floor-grazing gown, decorated with ivory fiberglass shards from top to bottom.

Kendall Jenner made fashion girls gasp in Bottega Veneta Spring 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A thigh-high slit broke up the fiberglass, while revealing her matching Bottega Veneta pumps. Gold hoop earrings acted as Jenner's only sparklers (besides the dress's reflective fringe). The supermodel also paused her rare The Row purse streak by opting out of a handbag.

Appreciate the fiberglass fringe in all its ivory glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first, fashion girls assumed Burton created the gown from scratch just for Jenner. (She does have access to any atelier on the planet.) Turns out, it was hidden deep in the Spring 2026 line-up.

On the runway, a stark white turtleneck peeked out above the dress's high-rise crewneck. Then, the runway model gathered the slitted skirt, showcasing satin Bermuda shorts underneath. This subtle switch mimicked an elongated tunic, as opposed to Jenner's classic gown. Rubber ankle boots proved how versatile Trotter's creation truly is—it can be dressed up or down with ease.

A model wore Kendall's ivory gown on the Bottega Veneta runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It seems the Spring 2026 style marked Jenner's first Bottega Veneta gown on any red carpet. However, the Italian label dominates her street style rotation. Between leather mules, Intrecciato-topped handbags, and chic scarf coats, she's a Bottega girl through and through. Hopefully with Trotter's help, her red carpet and ready-to-wear selects will start to even out—and we'll see them more often.