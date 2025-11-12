Lili Reinhart Says She Is "Not a Fashion Girl," But Her Trendy Winter Jacket Disagrees
The 'Marie Claire' November cover star proved herself wrong.
"I'm not a fashion girl, never will be," Lili Reinhart told Marie Claire in her cover interview for November's Next Gen issue. "I remember early days of Riverdale having those conversations and being like, ‘That's just not going to be me.’” And yet, she dominated the street style scene in a rising winter jacket trend on November 11.
Hours before Reinhart's cover story dropped—in all its business-core glory—the actor was photographed outside the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The private member's club frequently welcomes It girls like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber. So, Reinhart channeled her fellow regulars in a butter yellow slip dress from Fleur du Mal. Monochrome embroidery cascaded from the V-shaped neckline to the knee-length hem. Black lace decorated the empire-waistline bust, creating a Bridgerton-esque bodice.
The '90s-inspired style is one of the most versatile dresses in Reinhart's collection. Simple accessory switches could dress it up or down with ease. On Tuesday, the Riverdale alum went the latter route by layering a leather bomber jacket from Simkhai Spring 2026 over its bodice. It could've been plucked straight out of Bieber's coat closet—in 2022, she visited San Vicente Bungalows in a similar Saint Laurent bomber. The only difference? It was cropped, while Bieber's renditions mirror the oversize mold.
Shoes of any variety—stilettos, loafers, or even sneakers—could complement Reinhart's satin slip. This time, she leaned into her jacket's grunge with leather lace-up boots. The black Dr. Martens-style shoes were as chunky as they were distressed. To elevate them, the Riverdale alum slipped on black ankle socks. Below the two-inch cuffs, they appeared to be partially sheer—like the tights in any A-lister's red carpet rotation.
Blink and you'll miss Reinhart's crossbody bag, courtesy of Loro Piana. She chose the black Ghiera model—an adjustable top-flap purse—beloved by Sarah Paulson and Jasmine Tookes. Reinhart debuted the sold-out bag on a September walk with her boyfriend, Jack Martin.
"I'm in my lover girl era right now," Reinhart told Marie Claire, reflecting on her two-year relationship with the fellow actor. "It's deeply hard on me to be apart from the person I love. I'm a very domestic woman, and I love to be at home and sit on my couch with my person and my dog; there's nothing that brings me greater joy than that specifically, and when I can't do that, my mental health suffers."
For a self-proclaimed anti-fashion girl, Reinhart is surprisingly in tune with the trend cycle. Leather bomber jackets had another moment during Spring 2026 shows, thanks to Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Fendi.
But she's not in it for the runway shows or red carpet premieres. "Suddenly you need to care about fashion, and you need to go to these fashion shows, and you're an influencer for a brand, your goal is to get a beauty contract." Reinhart is an actor through and through, but she can't deny it: She's got fashion girl DNA.
Shop Lili Reinhart's Fashion Girl Look
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.