If your Labor Day weekend was anything like mine, you played Where's Waldo? with summer 2025 trends. Flip-flops, Bermuda shorts, and gingham are usually in heavy rotation. But this year, it was more so an early-fall homecoming. I spotted the brown sneaker trend way more than sandals—even on Selena Gomez.

On September 1, I curated an outfit out of untouched summer staples, starring Hailey Bieber-inspired thongs. Gomez, on the other hand, looked October-ready in what Marie Claire's associate commerce editor, Brooke Knappenberger, called a "major fall shoe trend." During a lakeside vacation with her family (her fiancée, Benny Blanco, included), the A-lister debuted Adidas Spezial sneakers in the Earth Strata colorway. (Translation: cool-toned brown with off-white accents.)

At first glance, you might assume the $110 trainers are Sambas—judging by the rounded toes, suede exterior, and triple stripes. Their heightened gum-soles are actually a Spezial signature. Extra-padded arches and heels make them a preferred pick for wider feet, as opposed to the Sambas' low-slung silhouette.

Selena Gomez debuted Adidas Spezial sneakers on a lakeside vacay. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Boho-chic's second (or third) coming has prompted celebrities like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Lily Collins to swap brown footwear for black. They're not the only ones—Google searches for "brown sneakers" have hit a record high. So far, Adidas Sambas and Puma Speedcats have been leading the charge, but with Gomez's endorsement, the Spezials could be the season's next dominant style.

The rest of Gomez's outfit looked straight out of Taylor Swift's closet, starting with a pleated skirt. She ignored the "no white after Labor Day" rule with a white mini, which belonged in the 2025 US Open stands.

Next, the Rare Beauty founder paired it with a striped green tank top, layered underneath an oversize jean jacket. (Perhaps she borrowed it from Blanco's suitcase?) Its light-wash finish, unlike her sneakers, was so on-brand for summer. A darker indigo shade would've leaned more autumnal, as seen on Louis Vuitton and Khaite's Fall 2025 runways. Black sunglasses, a claw clip, and her six-figure engagement ring finished Gomez's off-duty look.

While Sophie Turner and Olivia Rodrigo hardly take their Adidas Sambas off, it's been a minute since Gomez went the sneaker route. (Multiple months, to be specific.) On the off chance she does pull off a pair, they're usually Nike or Alo Yoga. In the 2010s, Gomez had an affinity for Adidas's running shoes—the more sole support, the better.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most of her then-signature shoes, including the Tubular and Alphabounce models, are no longer available. You can still shop the Alo Recovery Mode Sneakers from her Jan. 2025 getaway to Aspen. (Gomez has been noticeably sneaker-free since then.)

After eight long years, Gomez is an Adidas girl once again. Now that the Spezials have joined her collection, she'll likely take them street-side in the coming days. They're begging to be worn with one of Gomez's monochrome combos.

Shop Adidas Spezials Inspired by Selena Gomez