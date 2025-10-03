The Life of a Showgirl 's release coinciding with fashion month is a dream come true for any style enthusiast and Swiftie. As ateliers from Schiaparelli to Dior presented new collections, I had one thought as my favorite looks walked the runway: "Taylor Swift needs to wear that."

Historically, Swift's press tours don't follow the same schedule as your average pop star. The Grammy winner picks and chooses her public appearances with precision. This time around, she went with The Graham Norton Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night With Seth Meyers, plus a few radio appearances. Swift started her promo run with Norton in London, but not in the feather boas and corsets splashed across her several album covers. Swift's stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer outfitted her in a little black dress—lined with Midnights-coded jewels around the neck—from David Koma.

It was quiet Showgirl-ism, but with Spring 2026 shows on my mind, I couldn't help but fantasize about the looks to come. Would she continue a seemingly un-Showgirl streak, styling pieces suitable for any era? Or would she kick things up a notch once the album dropped?

Should she gravitate toward the latter, I'd like to present a few Spring 2026 selects aligned with the theatrical side of Swift's Showgirl. Think Bob Mackie meets the shades, textures, and patterns dominating this season's shows. Allow me to introduce to you the fashion Showgirl.

David Koma Spring 2026

I wish I could put this David Koma piece on Falconer's radar myself. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I suspect the London designer would loan Swift any dress in his 32-piece Spring 2026 collection. For her next David Koma number, I'd pick Look 12: a neon coral halter-neck dress, featuring a sheer maxi skirt. Why? Swift adores a halter neck, as proven by her Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Its spiky, drop-waist flowers felt just eccentric enough, without stepping too far outside her classic comfort zone.

Gabriela Hearst Spring 2026

It's giving evermore on a Showgirl's budget. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With the knitted color story of evermore, and the star-shaped Showgirl appliqués, Look 26 all but leapt onto my list of press tour hopefuls. If she were to dress it up—perhaps with her Panthère de Cartier necklace and sky-high heels—its celestial patterns would read less boho-chic, more "Elizabeth Taylor."

Bottega Veneta Spring 2026

Louise, did you make this just for Blondie? I wouldn't blame you. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Swiftie conspiracy theory number 13,013: New creative director Louise Trotter created this fiberglass jacket with Swift in mind. As soon as the crimson-colored coat took center stage, I pictured it under Showgirl lights—maybe worn as a dress with lace-up Christian Louboutins. Just imagine how its never-ending fringe would shine during a hypothetical performance of "Cancelled!" (Manifestation works, people.)

Saint Laurent Spring 2026

Though Bella Hadid didn't model it, the orange ballgown still shined. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Few eras have ended without Swift in at least one ballgown—the same thing goes for Showgirl. Going full princess mode is certainly an option. (See the lavender Nicole + Felicia Couture creation from the Speak Now portion of the Eras Tour.) However, for her twelfth studio album, the ballgown should give glamorous supervillain energy. Enter: Look 47 from Saint Laurent. The tangerine design—particularly its ruffled bodice—was equal parts voluminous and striking, everything a Showgirl's ballgown should be.

Roksanda Spring 2026

A moment for the satin-clad model in Roksanda's show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, back to the Showgirl's sultry side. With silk's second coming—both on and off Spring 2026 runways—this Roksanda piece was made for Swift's promo trail. It's rust orange but not kitschy; delicately draped but not risqué; sleek but not skintight. Might I recommend reserving this for a late-night talk show? The orange satin alone would look so luxurious on Jimmy Fallon's set.

Area Spring 2026

She needs to take this beauty out for a spin. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Swift has pledged allegiance to Area—particularly its bedazzled denim—since 2018. She even wore a Spring 2022 Couture dress on her initial Showgirl cover. (When she's submerged in a mint green pool, remember?)

Look 10 almost mimicked the underwater shot—especially its curved corset cups—but this time, the silver beadwork appeared even more playful. Knotted strings of rhinestones and jewels criss-crossed from one high hip to the other, even stretching onto her ears.

De la Cierva Spring 2026

The Spanish brand is about to become your new fashion fixation, Taylor, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Should Swift require a more skintight fit to her Roksanda satin, I'd point her in the direction of this De la Cierva dress. Side cutouts, plus an entirely open back, abstractly interpret slip dresses, a rarely-reinvented lingerie staple. Give this woman a feather boa and she's ready to boss up, settle down. (Those are Swift's lyrics, not mine.)

Stella McCartney Spring 2026

This Stella McCartney moment was made for the stage. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Some of my most beloved Swift looks hail from Stella McCartney. The British designer happens to be in Swift's inner circle. Who better to shop from than a bestie?

In 2024, she wore Stella McCartney more than fifteen times, ranging from a knit sweater dress to the Frayme bag. This year, Swift has some catching up to do. With that said, I'd start with this feather-covered bodysuit. The one-piece was salmon pink—as opposed to rust orange—but its warm-toned exterior suggest its spent a minute or two under stage lights.