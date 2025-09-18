My outfits this season won't be complete without a fall bag. Whether I'm heading to the office with a laptop-friendly tote or on a night out with a shoulder bag, I never leave my apartment without one. So it should come as no surprise that I'm shopping the trendiest bags in Nordstrom's Fall Sale.

The discounts just hit Nordstrom's site, and the selection includes everything from under-$100 fall finds to cashmere sweaters. It's also well-stocked with discounted fall bag trends, which my new-season wardrobe could definitely use. From cool-girl boho bags to picks covered in belt buckles, there's an affordable fall bag for every style aesthetic included here. Even better, the best fall sale bags at Nordstrom won't cost you more than $300. The Fall Sale is only running until September 23, so the time to shop is now.

I did some browsing, and it wasn't long before I had a shopping cart packed to the brim with must-have styles. If you want to skip the searching and head straight to accessory heaven, keep scrolling. Ahead, you'll find discounted fall bag options that tap into every major trend, including suede, slouchy styles, cargo pockets, and more.

