See the Oscar Dresses That Are Even Better From the Back

The prettiest details you might have missed on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, a lot of attention is given to what a dress looks like from the front—which means the pretty details on the back of a gown are often missed. Here, the looks that gave us 360 degrees of fashion.

1 of 14
Getty Images
Betty Gabriel

In Tony Ward Fall 2017 Couture

2 of 14
Getty Images
Betty Gabriel

In Tony Ward Fall 2017 Couture

3 of 14
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan

In Calvin Klein by Appointment

4 of 14
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan

In Calvin Klein by Appointment

5 of 14
Getty Images
Allison Williams

In Armani Privé Fall 2013 Couture

6 of 14
Getty Images
Allison Williams

In Armani Privé Fall 2013 Couture

7 of 14
Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez

In Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 RTW

8 of 14
Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez

In Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 RTW

9 of 14
Getty Images
Paz Vega

In Christopher Bu

10 of 14
Getty Images
Paz Vega

In Christopher Bu

11 of 14
Getty Images
Bianca Blanco
12 of 14
Getty Images
Bianca Blanco
13 of 14
Getty Images
Samara Weaving

In Schiaparelli Spring 2018 Couture

14 of 14
Getty Images
Samara Weaving

In Schiaparelli Spring 2018 Couture

