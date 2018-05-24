Today's Top Stories
The Best Pieces Under $200 From The Outnet's Huge Memorial Day Sale

At an additional 40 percent off. I repeat: an additional 40 percent off!

The Outnet is having a huge sale right now, and I am not okay. (Neither is my upcoming credit card statement.) This Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through May 28, the retail giant is hosting an additional 40 percent off sale items that are already more than half off. Here, a curated list of the most coveted pieces under $200 I'm adding to my cart right now.

1 A Floral Silk Top
Tibi, $395 $158

Tibi, $395 $158

Nothing says summer more than this draped floral top.

2 A Pair of Suede Sandals
Sandro, $510 $194

Sandro, $510 $194

Introducing the suede 2.5-inch heels I'll be wearing all summer long.

3 A Cotton-Terry Beach Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez, $365 $182

Lisa Marie Fernandez, $365 $182

Throwback to my cotton-terry Juicy jumpsuits that have reincarnated into this towel-soft cover up. It's perfect for Fourth of July.

4 A Suede Shoulder Bag
Halston Heritage, $395 $198

Halston Heritage, $395 $198

A suede shoulder bag that will carry you through the seasons.

5 A Ruffled Crepe Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal, $325 $162

Fleur du Mal, $325 $162

A feminine blush bodysuit made for work and play.

6 A Denim Shirt Dress
Kenzo, $400 $198

Kenzo, $400 $198

Never enough denim—especially when it's embroidered.

7 An Open Cotton Top
Milly, $335 $150

Milly, $335 $150

The fancier alternative to the plain white tee.

8 A Pair of Frayed Wide-Leg Denims
Stella McCartney, $495 $158

Stella McCartney, $495 $158

A bohemian pair of jeans that will pair perfectly with the white Milly top above.

9 An Off-the-Shoulder Dress
T by Alexander Wang, $450 $180

T by Alexander Wang, $450 $180

When you need a going out dress, but don't want to deal with any sweat seeping through.

10 Embroidered Sneakers
Opening Ceremony, $250 $112

Opening Ceremony, $250 $112

Twill platform sneakers that will go with a jumpsuit, dress, or shorts—a.k.a. everything.

11 A Satin Jumpsuit
Elle MacPherson Body, $150 $75

Elle MacPherson Body, $150 $75

Taking "I woke up like this" to another level.

12 A Printed Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman, $240 $144

Mara Hoffman, $240 $144

Make a statement on the beach with this one-piece suit.

13 An Embroidered Cotton T-Shirt
Chinti and Parker, $140 $70

Chinti and Parker, $140 $70

Translation: "Girls."

14 Suede Platform Sandals
See by Chloé, $315 $140

See by Chloé, $315 $140

It's official: Suede looks cooler in the summer.

15 A Fringe Mini Dress
Splendid, $165 $82

Splendid, $165 $82

Throw this mini dress over a longsleeve shirt for cooler afternoons or wear it solo on your next beach vacation.

