The Best Pieces Under $200 From The Outnet's Huge Memorial Day Sale

The Outnet is having a huge sale right now, and I am not okay. (Neither is my upcoming credit card statement.) This Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through May 28, the retail giant is hosting an additional 40 percent off sale items that are already more than half off. Here, a curated list of the most coveted pieces under $200 I'm adding to my cart right now.
Tibi,
$395 $158
Nothing says summer more than this draped floral top.
Sandro,
$510 $194
Introducing the suede 2.5-inch heels I'll be wearing all summer long.
Lisa Marie Fernandez,
$365 $182
Throwback to my cotton-terry Juicy jumpsuits that have reincarnated into this towel-soft cover up. It's perfect for Fourth of July.
Halston Heritage,
$395 $198
A suede shoulder bag that will carry you through the seasons.
Fleur du Mal,
$325 $162
A feminine blush bodysuit made for work and play.
Kenzo,
$400 $198
Never enough denim—especially when it's embroidered.
Milly,
$335 $150
The fancier alternative to the plain white tee.
Stella McCartney,
$495 $158
A bohemian pair of jeans that will pair perfectly with the white Milly top above.
T by Alexander Wang,
$450 $180
When you need a going out dress, but don't want to deal with any sweat seeping through.
Opening Ceremony,
$250 $112
Twill platform sneakers that will go with a jumpsuit, dress, or shorts—a.k.a. everything.
Elle MacPherson Body,
$150 $75
Taking "I woke up like this" to another level.
Mara Hoffman,
$240 $144
Make a statement on the beach with this one-piece suit.
Chinti and Parker,
$140 $70
Translation: "Girls."
See by Chloé,
$315 $140
It's official: Suede looks cooler in the summer.
Splendid,
$165 $82
Throw this mini dress over a longsleeve shirt for cooler afternoons or wear it solo on your next beach vacation.