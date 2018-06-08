13 Items to Shop From The Outnet's 40 Percent Off Sale

I know what I'm doing this weekend.
If you missed your chance to shop the sales over Memorial Day Weekend, don't despair. For a limited time, The Outnet is offering a 40 percent off sale on top of its already discounted items. (Cue our best Oprah voice: You get 40 percent off! You get 40 percent off!) The online retailer's sweet deal runs from Friday, June 8 to Monday, June 11. Items are selling out fast, so get your hands on the 13 still-available items, below.
Ganni,
$380 $171
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
I'm trading in my beige trench for this floral print design so I can stand out from the crowd.
Atp Atelier,
$335 $150
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
The comfortable buckle-strap shoe that will match every outfit you wear this summer.
W118 by Walter Baker,
$150 $75
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Dress up your favorite pair of jeans with this gingham print top.
Cinq à Sept,
$595 $268
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Shove all your white summer dresses to the side because this two-toned floral slip will be your closet's new BFF.
J Brand,
$228 $100
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
HR might not let you wear denim mini skirts in the office, so this lengthier option will help you bypass the dress code.
Rochas,
$885 $398
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Don't mistake this dress for a boring ol' pink number, the back dips low with a bow detail.
Muubaa,
$650 $325
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Still searching for the perfect leather jacket? Might I recommend this quality option. It has a detachable belt and faux-shearling lining complete with zipper details.
Michael Michael Kors,
$125 $62
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Thanks to the tie-front detail, this isn't your average denim shirt.
Marie Black,
$140 $68
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
I love to stack my rings. This piece provides a unique design to the more traditional gold band.
Marc Jacobs,
$1,800 $540
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, so this whimsical rainbow toast pullover is already in my shopping bag.
Proenza Schouler,
$995 $398
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
This multi-knit skirt is perfect for formal work functions or on the weekends styled with a plain cropped shirt.
MSGM,
$1,605 $802
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
The dress I'll be wearing to all my friend's bridal showers, birthdays, even vineyard weddings.
Alexis,
$660 $264
Plus an additional 40 percent off.
All you'll need to wear with this striped ruffle pants is a white T-shirt.