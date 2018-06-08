Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
13 Items to Shop From The Outnet's 40 Percent Off Sale

I know what I'm doing this weekend.

Getty Images

If you missed your chance to shop the sales over Memorial Day Weekend, don't despair. For a limited time, The Outnet is offering a 40 percent off sale on top of its already discounted items. (Cue our best Oprah voice: You get 40 percent off! You get 40 percent off!) The online retailer's sweet deal runs from Friday, June 8 to Monday, June 11. Items are selling out fast, so get your hands on the 13 still-available items, below.

1 A Floral Trench Coat
Courtesy

Ganni, $380 $171

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

I'm trading in my beige trench for this floral print design so I can stand out from the crowd.

2 An Everyday Sandal
Courtesy

Atp Atelier, $335 $150

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

The comfortable buckle-strap shoe that will match every outfit you wear this summer.

3 A Gingham Print Top
Courtesy

W118 by Walter Baker, $150 $75

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Dress up your favorite pair of jeans with this gingham print top.

4 A Floral Dress
Courtesy

Cinq à Sept, $595 $268

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Shove all your white summer dresses to the side because this two-toned floral slip will be your closet's new BFF.

5 A Denim Skirt
Courtesy

J Brand, $228 $100

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

HR might not let you wear denim mini skirts in the office, so this lengthier option will help you bypass the dress code.

6 A Pink Shift Dress
Courtesy

Rochas, $885 $398

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Don't mistake this dress for a boring ol' pink number, the back dips low with a bow detail.

7 A Leather Jacket
Courtesy

Muubaa, $650 $325

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Still searching for the perfect leather jacket? Might I recommend this quality option. It has a detachable belt and faux-shearling lining complete with zipper details.

8 A Denim Top
Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors, $125 $62

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Thanks to the tie-front detail, this isn't your average denim shirt.

9 A Gold Ring
Courtesy

Marie Black, $140 $68

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

I love to stack my rings. This piece provides a unique design to the more traditional gold band.

10 A Toast Sweatshirt
Courtesy

Marc Jacobs, $1,800 $540

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, so this whimsical rainbow toast pullover is already in my shopping bag.

11 A Colorful Skirt
Courtesy

Proenza Schouler, $995 $398

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

This multi-knit skirt is perfect for formal work functions or on the weekends styled with a plain cropped shirt.

12 A Formal Yet Casual Dress
Courtesy

MSGM, $1,605 $802

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

The dress I'll be wearing to all my friend's bridal showers, birthdays, even vineyard weddings.

13 A Pair of Ruffled Pants
Courtesy

Alexis, $660 $264

Plus an additional 40 percent off.

SHOP IT

All you'll need to wear with this striped ruffle pants is a white T-shirt.

