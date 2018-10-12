Kavanaugh Protest
Shop 5 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses Similar to Princess Eugenie's

image
By Rachel Epstein
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Like Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie kept her wedding gown designer top-secret until she walked down the aisle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The princess chose an off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto gown that looks completely different than Meghan's—though equally as gorgeous from the front and the back.

"The Princess looked classic with a contemporary twist," says MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal expert and bridal designer Caroline Castigliano. "The long sleeves stayed in line with royal tradition, the cuff-style neckline and full-flowing skirt in a jacquard print had a freshness and simplicity about it. It's very much at the forefront of bridal design today."

Get fitted for royalty and shop your own version of Eugenie's dress, below.

1 The Short-Sleeve Version
Courtesy
BHLDN $900.00
SHOP IT
2 The Mermaid Version
Courtesy
David's Bridal $649.00
SHOP IT
3 The Bell-Sleeve Version
Courtesy
Joanna August $925.00
SHOP IT
4 The Lace Version
Courtesy
David's Bridal $649.00
SHOP IT
5 The Sleeveless Version
Jess Peir $3,085.00
SHOP IT
