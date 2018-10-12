Like Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie kept her wedding gown designer top-secret until she walked down the aisle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The princess chose an off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto gown that looks completely different than Meghan's—though equally as gorgeous from the front and the back.

"The Princess looked classic with a contemporary twist," says MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal expert and bridal designer Caroline Castigliano. "The long sleeves stayed in line with royal tradition, the cuff-style neckline and full-flowing skirt in a jacquard print had a freshness and simplicity about it. It's very much at the forefront of bridal design today."

