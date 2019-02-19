Karl Lagerfeld, the designer who helmed Chanel for more than 30 years, passed away in Paris at the age of 85. Lagerfeld will be remembered for many things—his keen eye, his leadership of Chanel and Fendi, his off-the-cuff comments—but among them will be Lagerfeld's set designs, which were guaranteed to astound onlookers. Here, some of the most stunning sets from Lagerfeld's career at Chanel.