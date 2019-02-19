image
Today's Top Stories
1
Bernie Is Running for President In 2020
image
2
10 Life-Changing Korean Beauty Products You Need
image
3
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Gets Recast
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Iconic Chanel Sets Only Karl Lagerfeld Could Have Dreamed Up

Remember the Eiffel Tower replica?

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld, the designer who helmed Chanel for more than 30 years, passed away in Paris at the age of 85. Lagerfeld will be remembered for many things—his keen eye, his leadership of Chanel and Fendi, his off-the-cuff comments—but among them will be Lagerfeld's set designs, which were guaranteed to astound onlookers. Here, some of the most stunning sets from Lagerfeld's career at Chanel.

1 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Eiffel Tower Replica

For his haute couture collection for fall/winter 2017-2018, Lagerfeld commissioned a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

2 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Giant Lion

For Chanel's fall/winter couture show in Paris for Fashion Week in 2011, models walked alongside a gigantic platinum lion.

3 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Chanel Carousel

For the 2008-2009 fall/winter show in Paris, models walked from and onto a giant Chanel-themed carousel.

4 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Enchanted Forest

You'll be sensing a theme here (Paris!), where models walked the fall/winter 2018-2019 runway in a set covered in leaves and larger-than-life trees.

5 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Grocery Store

For the 2014-2015 fall/winter show, Chanel models walked with fake groceries on a grocery store set.

6 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Exuberant Landscape

Here, models walked on a runway designed to look like a pastel-perfect summer haven, for Chanel's 2019 spring/summer haute couture show.

7 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Rocket Launch

This time around, the runway was a space center, with a giant rocket taking off as its centerpiece. This was for the fall/winter 2017-2018 womenswear show in Paris.

8 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Beach

For the 2019 spring/summer womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week, Lagerfeld commissioned a beach-themed set. (Lagerfeld got to walk on the dock, obviously.)

9 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Waterfall

A (more) relaxed setting for the 2017 spring-summer womenswear show.

10 of 10
image
Getty Images
The Casino

For the autumn/winter haute couture show in 2017, the runway became a star-studded casino, featuring Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Next
The 15 Supermodels Who Ruled the '90s
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Most Iconic Chanel Runway Looks
image Celebrities Love Miansai Jewelry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Naked Dress of All
image Buy Kylie Jenner's $65 Valentine's Day Dress
image
It's Not Too Early to Shop for New Spring Jackets
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Sarah Flint's Huge Sale Has the Boots of My Dreams
State of Union, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2019 How to Wear a Cape-Blazer to Every Event
image
See Marc Jacobs' Entire Fall 2019 Collection
image Kate Middleton's Style Callback to Pippa's Wedding
image
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show