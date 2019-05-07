This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which means we knew to expect the bold and unexpected from celebrities on the red carpet. Contrary to what most people would immediately think of when they hear the word camp—making friendship bracelets and the whole sleeping outdoors situation—camp in the context of the Met Gala refers to over-the-top fashion and head-scratcher outfits that make you say OMG. Of course, looped into this group are the outrageously sheer, naked outfits. The red carpet wasn't lacking in any of these, which you'll see ahead. (Lady Gaga stripped down to her bra and undies!)

