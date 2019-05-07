image
The 2019 Met Gala Was Full of Bold, Sheer Outfits

Lady Gaga even stripped down to her bra and undies.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which means we knew to expect the bold and unexpected from celebrities on the red carpet. Contrary to what most people would immediately think of when they hear the word camp—making friendship bracelets and the whole sleeping outdoors situation—camp in the context of the Met Gala refers to over-the-top fashion and head-scratcher outfits that make you say OMG. Of course, looped into this group are the outrageously sheer, naked outfits. The red carpet wasn't lacking in any of these, which you'll see ahead. (Lady Gaga stripped down to her bra and undies!)

•••

•••

1 of 20
image
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In Mugler

2 of 20
image
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

In Messika bracelet

3 of 20
image
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
4 of 20
image
Getty Images
Ciara

In Dundas

5 of 20
image
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
6 of 20
image
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

In Versace

7 of 20
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Versace

8 of 20
image
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In Dior Haute Couture

9 of 20
image
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

In Valentino

10 of 20
image
Getty Images
Gal Gadot

In Givenchy Haute Couture

11 of 20
image
Getty Images
Constance Wu

In Marchesa, Stuart Weitzman shoes

12 of 20
image
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

In Versace, Harry Winston jewels

13 of 20
image
Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch

In Jimmy Choo shoes

14 of 20
image
Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
15 of 20
image
Getty Images
Joan Smalls

In René Caovilla heels

16 of 20
image
Getty Images
Amber Valletta
17 of 20
image
Getty Images
Celine Dion

In Oscar de la Renta

18 of 20
image
Getty Images
Abbey Lee Kershaw
19 of 20
image
Getty Images
Ruth Wilson
20 of 20
image
Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

In Chloé, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Glenn Spiro jewelry

image
