The Shoes We're Eying at Anthropologie's Big Weekend Sale

Boots! Heels! Sandals!

image
Courtesy

As far as we're concerned, fall is the unofficial season of awesome Anthropologie sales. It feels as if every time we log onto the site we are pleasantly surprised with a new string of discounts. This weekend, the retailer is offering an extra 40 percent off its sale section. While there are plenty of great discounts on clothes, beauty supplies, and home decor, we'll be spending our money in the shoe department this time around.

For those in desperate need of stylish booties, flats, and party shoes for the chilly months ahead, start your weekend on the right foot (sorry, had to) with these swoon-worthy pairs, below. Since size and stock is already selling out, we recommend adding your favorite styles to your cart...stat.

1 Bueno Anthropologie Sava Flats
Bueno Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$120
$47.97

Available in three classic colors, these flats are versatile enough to be worn with jeans, a flowy dress, or business casual attire.

2 Arabella Heels
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$145
$53.97

Found: A ridiculously stylish pair of heels to wear to your office holiday party.  

3 Botanical Slip-On Sneakers
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$110
$49.97

Keds captures Rifle Paper Co.'s sweet aesthetic perfectly with these cute kicks. Trust us, you'll receive plenty of compliments the moment you slip 'em on. 

4 Imogen Heels
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$130
$47.97 

Move over, leopard midi skirts: It's all about the leopard heels now. 

5 Flower Heeled Sandals
Chie Mihara Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$397
$167.97

Pro tip: Buy these sandals on sale now and rock them next spring. You'll have to wait a few months to show them off, but they'll be worth the wait. 

6 Heeled Ankle Boots
Silent D Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$190
$71.97

If you ask us, a pair of heeled booties is a must-have once the temperature begins to drop.

7 Nell Flats
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$130
$47.97

We love how this office-friendly silhouette is reimagined in a fun pink hue, and this pair is on sale for less than $50. Elle Woods would definitely approve.  

8 Perforated Booties
Anaki Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$253
$101.97

With a suede outline and perforated detailing, this pair of booties will give your standard Chelsea boots a run for their money. 

9 Analira Heels
Schutz Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$170
$70.80

New Year's Eve called, and it wants you to wear these sparkling stilettos on December 31. 

•••

