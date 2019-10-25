Boots! Heels! Sandals!
As far as we're concerned, fall is the unofficial season of awesome Anthropologie sales. It feels as if every time we log onto the site we are pleasantly surprised with a new string of discounts. This weekend, the retailer is offering an extra 40 percent off its sale section. While there are plenty of great discounts on clothes, beauty supplies, and home decor, we'll be spending our money in the shoe department this time around.
For those in desperate need of stylish booties, flats, and party shoes for the chilly months ahead, start your weekend on the right foot (sorry, had to) with these swoon-worthy pairs, below. Since size and stock is already selling out, we recommend adding your favorite styles to your cart...stat.
$120 $47.97
Available in three classic colors, these flats are versatile enough to be worn with jeans, a flowy dress, or business casual attire.
$145
$53.97
Found: A ridiculously stylish pair of heels to wear to your office holiday party.
$110
$49.97
Keds captures Rifle Paper Co.'s sweet aesthetic perfectly with these cute kicks. Trust us, you'll receive plenty of compliments the moment you slip 'em on.
$130
$47.97
Move over, leopard midi skirts: It's all about the leopard heels now.
$397
$167.97
Pro tip: Buy these sandals on sale now and rock them next spring. You'll have to wait a few months to show them off, but they'll be worth the wait.
$190
$71.97
If you ask us, a pair of heeled booties is a must-have once the temperature begins to drop.
$130
$47.97
We love how this office-friendly silhouette is reimagined in a fun pink hue, and this pair is on sale for less than $50. Elle Woods would definitely approve.
$253
$101.97
With a suede outline and perforated detailing, this pair of booties will give your standard Chelsea boots a run for their money.
$170
$70.80
New Year's Eve called, and it wants you to wear these sparkling stilettos on December 31.
•••
