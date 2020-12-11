Today's Top Stories
1
Willow the Wise
2
Get a Peek at Dolly Parton’s Home Book Collection
3
Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once
4
On Olivia Jade and Black Female Forgiveness
5
Nail Trends for the Prettiest Winter Manicure

The Most Alluring Looks from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Collection

Join the designers in Italy for an intimate family affair.

dolce gabbana alta moda
Monica Feudi

This season, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited the fashion set and their most beloved clients to join them in Italy for this season's couture collections, Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria—but no passports, red-eye flights, or quarantining were required. In line with many of their cohorts, the duo unveiled their collection virtually, filmed in the Dolce & Gabbana Salons on Corso Venezia in Milan and presented via a series of short films, released over the course of this past week. The trio of films illustrate a "family portrait," exploring the unique characteristics of family members across several generations, each of whom embrace and interpret the glamorous Alta Moda lifestyle in their own way. Key elements of the collections include exclusively handmade or "fatto a mano" pieces, rich embroideries, feminine gowns, and both graffiti and hand-painted detailing.

"The collections are the expression of a new aesthetic, where classic and contemporary merge," says the Italian fashion house—perhaps a nod to the many Dolce & Gabbana loyalists who have passed their adorations for the brand down their own family trees. Ahead, we've got some of the most show-stopping pieces from the collection.

dolce gabbana
Courtesy
1 of 16
dolce gabbana
Courtesy
2 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
3 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
4 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
5 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
6 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
7 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
8 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
9 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
10 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
11 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
12 of 16
dolce gabbana
Monica Feudi
13 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
14 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
15 of 16
dolce
Monica Feudi
16 of 16
Next
Cozy Sweaters That Conjure Up Fireplace Vibes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Fashion
6 Gifts for Your S.O. That Show You Listen
Feminist Gifts for the Powerful Women in Your Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How Ashley James Dresses for a Day at the Museum
Willow the Wise
In Photos: Vintage Icons' Holiday Style
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: The Fashion Edit
32 Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone on Your List
These Joah Brown Empire Joggers Changed My Life
Nobody Does Street Style Like Bella Hadid
Best Gifts for the Stylish Professional