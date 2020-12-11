The Most Alluring Looks from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Collection

This season, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited the fashion set and their most beloved clients to join them in Italy for this season's couture collections, Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria—but no passports, red-eye flights, or quarantining were required. In line with many of their cohorts, the duo unveiled their collection virtually, filmed in the Dolce & Gabbana Salons on Corso Venezia in Milan and presented via a series of short films, released over the course of this past week. The trio of films illustrate a "family portrait," exploring the unique characteristics of family members across several generations, each of whom embrace and interpret the glamorous Alta Moda lifestyle in their own way. Key elements of the collections include exclusively handmade or "fatto a mano" pieces, rich embroideries, feminine gowns, and both graffiti and hand-painted detailing.

"The collections are the expression of a new aesthetic, where classic and contemporary merge," says the Italian fashion house—perhaps a nod to the many Dolce & Gabbana loyalists who have passed their adorations for the brand down their own family trees. Ahead, we've got some of the most show-stopping pieces from the collection.