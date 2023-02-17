If you haven't shopped the J.Crew site (opens in new tab) in a while, consider this to be my official call for you to do so: The J.Crew renaissance is in full effect for 2023. The iconic—and I do not use that word lightly—American brand has been slowly but surely taking over my wardrobe over the last few months, and I'm always looking to re-up my selections whenever they go on sale. Read: I check the site near-weekly to see what's newly discounted. Thankfully, I don't have to keep checking the sale section this weekend because J.Crew's President's Day Weekend Sale (opens in new tab) is in full effect. My credit card (and closet) is ready.

Here's the deal: You can score 40 percent off of your entire purchase using the code "WEEKEND" at checkout just in time for—you guessed it—the long holiday weekend. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on the everyday basics that the brand is known for—crewneck sweaters! Every single type of jean!—as well as a few trendy pieces for the season ahead—pearl accessories! Bucket hats!—that you need. Spring weather will be here before you know it, so you need to have at least one new piece to show for it after living in your winter coat for months on end. I personally have my eye on the selection of cotton-poplin button-down shirts because you can simply never have too many.

Keep scrolling to check out all of my editor-approved picks from the downright massive sale, broken down into a few easy-to-shop categories. Shop clothing, trendy jewelry, timeless footwear, and more, ahead.

(opens in new tab) Diagonal Cable-Knit Sweater (was $98) $60 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Available in three colors (including an oh-so-trendy lavender color!), this lightweight cable-knit crewneck sweater is made from 100% cotton for a boost of softness. The diagonal design of the stitching along with the fitted silhouette through the torso adds intrigue, while the slightly cropped hem makes it great for layering under end-of-winter and spring jackets.

(opens in new tab) Long-Sleeve Button-up With Ruffle Cuffs (Was $98) $60 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) You can never have too many button-downs in your collection, and this ruffled option is proof. This navy-blue-and-white colorway is great year-round, but I think it would look best with light-wash jeans and freshly-cleaned and cool white sneakers for a cute spring office outfit.

(opens in new tab) Textured Bouclé Lady Jacket (Was $188) $113 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Ah yes, the lightweight jacket I was talking about earlier. This so-called "lady jacket" from the brand comes in this very retro and luxe bouclé fabrication. The enlarged gold buttons and navy trim give it old-timey appeal while the slightly cropped silhouette makes it feel modern for now. Lightweight enough to be styled as a cardigan but warm enough to be layered as a lightweight jacket, it hits that sweet spot in your wardrobe.

Slouchy-Straight Garment-Dyed Dad Jean (Was $148) $89 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Go ahead, wear the pink jeans. Spring fashion is all about playing with color in your wardrobe—and that includes pretty pastels like this washed-out baby pink hue. The slouchy dad-style fit keeps them from looking too prim, though. Style them as shown here with a pair of chunky loafers for a menswear-approved ensemble, or with dainty ballet flats for a sweeter approach. They also come in more classic shades like a mid-washed blue if that's more your style.

(opens in new tab) Halle Crewneck Sweater (Was $90) $54 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) This 100% merino wool sweater is ideal for anyone who's looking for warmth but not weight in their layering lineup. Available in some super bright colors (neon pink! Hot orange!) the Halle Crewneck Sweater will add a much-needed punch of color to your end-of-winter neutral wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Slim Boyfriend Jean in Vail Wash (Was $128) $77 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Give your wide-leg denim wardrobe a makeover this spring courtesy of J.Crew's Slim Boyfriend Jean in Vail Wash. Perfect to wear with just about any shoe silhouette, this close-to-the-ankle straight-leg jean style is perfect for every single day wear. These are also available in white, so stock up on both pairs now in the sale.

(opens in new tab) Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandals in Leather (Was $228) $134 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Sandal weather is fast approaching, and these heeled sandals from J.Crew are the perfect pair. They come in a variety of both neutral and fun colorways like gold, this chocolate brown, a classic black, and a light creamy tan. The 3-inch heel is great for wearing every day, and they're available to shop in sizes 5 through 12.

(opens in new tab) Linen Roll-Cuff Crewneck T-shirt in Stripe (Was $60) $36 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Like jeans and button-downs, I don't think you can have enough great-fitting and high-quality T-shirts in your collection. This linen tee from J.Crew has a few stripes for added intrigue while still looking neutral—think of it as a French-girl version your basic white T-shirt.

(opens in new tab) Classic-Fit Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe (Was $98) $59 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Yay for color! This orange-and-pink striped poplin button-down combines two of my favorite colors. If bright, warm, color combos aren't really your thing, shop it in a blue striped version, too. Considering it's priced at under $100 before the 40% discount, it's a great affordable piece to pack with you on a mid-winter getaway or to keep on hand as a swimsuit coverup come summer.

(opens in new tab) 9" Toothpick Jean in White Wash (Was $128) $77 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) White jeans are a spring and summer staple. These skinny jeans (which are coming back, by the way) are a great investment piece. Priced at just over $100 before the discounts, this mid-waisted style—the rise measures 9"—will last you for years and years to come. They're also available in three leg lengths—Petite, Classic, and Tall—and in waist sizes 24 through 37.

(opens in new tab) Pearl-Studded Hoop Earrings (Was $50) $50 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Update your favorite gold hoop earring look courtesy of a few on-trend pearls this season. This pair of gold-plated earrings are outfitted with dainty glass pearls for a luxe look that will cost you less than $50.