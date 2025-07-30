Is Lindsay Lohan bringing back the purse pup era? On July 29, the actress was photographed at JFK airport leaving New York City after a few days of doing press for her new movie, Freakier Friday. Bottega Veneta Parachute bag in hand (complete with an adorable stuffed animal puppy inside), Lohan was dressed in a classic white T-shirt, black leggings, and a pin-striped button-up; the epitome of a chic travel outfit. Still, no matter how casual she looked, Lohan’s hair was in pristine condition, thanks to the simple yet impactful hairstyle she chose.

Lohan’s blonde tresses were curled to perfection, then softly brushed out to make them look a bit less structured, but more uniform than a classic blowout. Although she didn’t use any claw clips or French pins, she chose a blue Ralph Lauren hat to keep her hair away from her face, subtly matching her outfit.

Lindsay Lohan is seen on July 29, 2025 at JFK Airport in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re traveling across the country or just going about your day-to-day life, curls are a relatively easy way to look put together without having to use a ton of extra accessories to jazz up your hair. They also work well with various decorative items like headbands, oversized scrunchies, cuffs, and more.

Now, if you’re like me and aren't entirely comfortable using a traditional clamp curling iron, there are plenty of other ways to get a similar look to Lohan’s. Keep reading for all my tips to achieve the curls of your dreams, as well as how to skip heat tools every day while still maintaining volume and consistency in your styles.