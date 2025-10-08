My Sister Lives in the Midwest, and I Live in New York—21 Amazon Sale Finds We’re Both Obsessed With

The girl's got taste!

Twins Amalie &amp; Cecilie Moosgaard wearing black trench coat, denim jeans, white button shirt outside Ulla Johnson on February 11, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

My twin sister and I are similar in so many ways. But ever since I moved to New York four years ago, I’ve noticed our personal styles are evolving. I prefer to dabble in fashion trends, and she tends to stick to casual outfits. Now that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, I was curious to see how she's shopping the sale event as a Midwesterner. Unsurprisingly, her Amazon Prime Day shopping list has a ton of chic picks anyone would love.

If I had to describe my sister's style, I would say she's a true minimalist who prioritizes comfort and functionality. She keeps it cozy with leggings and sweaters, but always wears denim and elevated fashion basics on the weekends. As for shoes, you can almost always find her in a cool, trendy sneaker or boot come winter.

After taking a peek at my sister's October Prime Day wishlist, I've decided I'll be stealing quite a few of her stylish picks for myself. If you're curious to see what's in both of our carts, keep scrolling. From on-sale jackets to fall-friendly bags, these picks prove the Midwest has taste.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.