My Sister Lives in the Midwest, and I Live in New York—21 Amazon Sale Finds We’re Both Obsessed With
The girl's got taste!
My twin sister and I are similar in so many ways. But ever since I moved to New York four years ago, I’ve noticed our personal styles are evolving. I prefer to dabble in fashion trends, and she tends to stick to casual outfits. Now that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, I was curious to see how she's shopping the sale event as a Midwesterner. Unsurprisingly, her Amazon Prime Day shopping list has a ton of chic picks anyone would love.
If I had to describe my sister's style, I would say she's a true minimalist who prioritizes comfort and functionality. She keeps it cozy with leggings and sweaters, but always wears denim and elevated fashion basics on the weekends. As for shoes, you can almost always find her in a cool, trendy sneaker or boot come winter.
After taking a peek at my sister's October Prime Day wishlist, I've decided I'll be stealing quite a few of her stylish picks for myself. If you're curious to see what's in both of our carts, keep scrolling. From on-sale jackets to fall-friendly bags, these picks prove the Midwest has taste.
Simple and chic, this shoulder bag would work with so many fall outfits.
I've been raving about Amazon's sweaters for years now, so I'm not surprised to see this top-rated pick in my sister's cart.
Both my sister and I appreciate a great pair of Levi's jeans.
If my sister could only wear one bag the rest of her life, it would be a bucket bag.
Yes, you can find really great sunglasses on Amazon, as proven with this pair.
Winters in the Midwest are no joke, so my sister is upgrading her coat rotation before the icy cold weather arrives.
For when you're tired of denim, this slip skirt is just as versatile.
When I told my sister that Hailey Bieber loves these Heaven Mayhem earrings, she immediately added them to her cart.
As a Midwesterner, I know my sister is always looking for cool new fall jackets.
I can personally attest that these cool white sneakers are as comfy as can be.
My sister just got into PA school (go Beth!), so she asked me to find her a chic laptop bag—this is the pick I sent her.
I also sent her this laptop backpack in case she wants to go hands-free.
You can never have too many pairs of leggings with pockets in your fall wardrobe.
I'm jealous I didn't get to this cool trench coat first.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.