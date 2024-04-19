Here's a friendly reminder that Mother's Day is less than a month away. There's no need to panic, though—you still have time to nail down your Mother's Day gift if you haven't yet. To get the best gift for the best woman in your life, start by thinking about what she needs. Is she looking for an update on her office-ready spring work outfits? Has she been hunting for comfortable yet chic spring shoes but coming up short? No matter her wishlist, I found some impressive sales from J.Crew, Madewell, and Draper James to make your Mother's Day shopping a little easier (and more affordable).

J.Crew and Madewell are two retailers I can always count on for elevated seasonal basics like white button-down shirts or breezy linen pants. Meanwhile, Draper James has a ton of colorful finds that I love for the warmer months. All three retailers are coming through with sales in time for your Mother's Day gift to arrive before the day. Plus, they're all brands that are mom-approved. It's not uncommon for my mom to send me links from any of the three sites for my shopping editor's stamp before she buys something. Why not nab your matriarch a piece while it's on sale, too?

Ahead, I found the best affordable Mother's Day gifts that fit mothers' multi-dimensional lives. From luxury T-shirts to roomy tote bags and pretty summer dresses, I promise she'll cherish each stylish find. I even included a few picks from the mothers in my life, so rest assured, these gifts are mom-approved.

Shop On-Sale Mother's Day Gifts from J.Crew

J.Crew is offering major discounts in its sale section from now through April 22. For starters, you can score up to 50 percent off spring- and summer-ready finds. If that wasn't enough, the brand also offers up to 60 percent off sale styles. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

J.Crew Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew Anyone will appreciate this simple yet elevated T-shirt with its chic boatneck silhouette. No matter how your mom styles it (and the styling options are plenty), her look will be luxurious.

J.Crew Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen (Was $128) $128 at J.Crew Even when we're heading out to a nice dinner, my mom prioritizes easy, comfortable styles over anything else. I'm thinking this shirtdress would be right up her alley—it's breezy, non-restricting, and can be easily dressed up or down.

J.Crew Point Sur Side-Tab Trousers in Mia Wash (Were $198) $125 at J.Crew "On the weekends I’m in full family mode—I’m taking kids to sports, heading to farmers markets for produce, and enjoying the outdoors with my husband. So you can imagine I need to be comfortable and unrestricted," says MC's Beauty Director, Deena Campbell. "This high-rise denim is perfect for when I want a fitted at-the-hip look or when I need deep pockets to hold my 4-year-old’s random crayons and small toys."

J.Crew Rounded Chainlink Earrings (Were $50) $18 at J.Crew Judging by my mom's jewelry collection, her style is still living in the '80s, and frankly, I love it. Whenever I need a bold pair of earrings, I rummage through her jewelry box. Considering how often I "borrow" her pieces, I think she would appreciate a replacement pair like this that has a similar vintage vibe.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Pajama Pant Set in Striped Dreamy Cotton Blend (Was $90) $70 at J.Crew "My siblings and I always bought our mom matching pajama sets from J.Crew" says MC's Fashion E-Commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla. "I have such vivid memories of her wearing them, and she still buys them years later because she loves how soft they are and how well they last." This set is made from a paper-light cotton blend that is perfect for wearing all summer long.

J.Crew New Classic Denim Jacket in Alicia Wash (Was $138) $80 at J.Crew My sister-in-law, mom to my nephew, loves a denim jacket. She's constantly wearing one with spring dresses and more casual legging outfits because they're comfortable and pair well with her entire closet. If your mom doesn't have one in her arsenal yet, pick this one up from J.Crew so she, too, can wear it into the ground.

J.Crew New Capri Wide Thong Sandals in Leather (Were $118) $42 at J.Crew Heels and strappy sandals are not sensible for many moms—including my sister-in-law who spends most of her days chasing around a toddler. For a busy mom like her, I'd recommend these sleek sandals, which are a more elevated take on the rubber flip-flops we all used to wear.

Shop On-Sale Mother's Day Gifts from Madewell

Madewell is also offering some major discounts on spring fashion finds that your mom would love to open up. From now through April 24, you can earn an extra 30 percent off their sale section, which makes some items a whopping 70 percent off. Use the code SPRING30 at checkout to earn the discount.

Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote (Was $188) $121 at Madewell If she's been carrying the same old work bag for years, it's time to gift mom an upgrade. This fan-favorite laptop-friendly tote is big enough for all her essentials, including her water bottle, makeup, and more. It also has a handy pocket inside and outside for easy access to her keys and phone.

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe (Was $88) $28 at Madewell MC's Executive Editor Andrea Stanley has her eye on this versatile button-down for Mother's Day this year. "I have a trip to the lake planned next month and this shirt seems perfect to throw over a bathing suit or on top of a T-shirt on chilly nights," she says. The breezy design will work just as well after her trip for the office, weekends, and everything in between.

Madewell Darcy Mules (Were $148) $77 at Madewell Sensible footwear is a must for the moms who go to work, school pick-up, dinner, and a thousand other activities in between. Instead of opting for a less-than-stylish orthopedic pair, have her slip into these mules. They're simple to style and a whole lot more polished than a pair of sneakers.

Madewell Cropped Utility Button-Up Shirt (Was $75) $24 at Madewell A shirt that pairs with everything else in her closet is one that your mom will appreciate. If she needs to go into the office, she can throw this on with trousers. Or if she's taking the day to run errands, it works just as well with light-wash jeans.

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants (Were $118) $35 at Madewell I'm tired of seeing my mom wear the same neutral colors day after day, especially in the spring. I'm gifting her these top-rated pants to encourage some color in her style. They're as versatile as any other trousers, but this pretty green shade is much more joyful than khaki.

Madewell Kaitlin Sandals in Leather (Were $138) $73 at Madewell For those days your mom needs some fancier footwear, these sandals work beautifully because they won't leave her feet aching after an hour. Their neutral shade makes them easy to style, while their extra-padded sole means she can walk in them for hours on end.

Madewell Resort Long-Sleeve Shirt in Ramie (Was $88) $42 at Madewell Once the weather is hotter than hot out, she'll reach for this shirt consistently throughout the season. It has a breezy, linen-like feel so she'll stay cool, not to mention a fun pop of color courtesy of its pale green shade.

Shop On-Sale Mother's Day Gifts from Draper James

Draper James' current sale section is full of spring finds including bright floral dresses, must-have accessories, and even affordable jewelry. The sale is not one to miss with some items up to 70 percent off, no code necessary. Don't wait to add these finds to your cart, though—there's no telling how long the sale will last.

Draper James Smocked Waist Midi Skirt in Marigold Dobby Stripe (Was $108) $69 at Draper James How adorable is this skirt? I'd be tempted to get it for myself if Mother's Day wasn't so soon. This bright color would make even the simplest of tees and tanks feel like a well-thought-out look. If you really want to go above and beyond, make her gift a set with the matching top.

Draper James Natalie Sweatpants in Embroidered Viola (Were $85) $39 at Draper James When I asked my mom what she wanted for Mother's Day, she was quick to say "non-boring house clothes," and I think these sweatpants fit the bill. She wears sweats a lot as someone who works from home all day every day, but she always complains they make her feel frumpy. These floral pants, with a slim fit and pretty floral details, are anything but.

Draper James Lana Crossbody (Was $85) $69 at Draper James Whether you're a mom or not, you need a great crossbody bag—some occasions just require you to go hands-free. This bag pulls double duty, though, with a convertible chain strap that can take this bag from a crossbody to a shoulder bag. It also comes in burgundy if that's more your mom's speed.

Draper James Terrie Tie Back Top in Linen Hydrangea (Was $125) $69 at Draper James Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but you can't deny they fit the blooming feel of the season. This top fits the definition of "pretty" to a T with voluminous sleeves, a peplum hem, and a feminine pattern.

Draper James Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe (Was $75) $48 at Draper James Another sister-in-law told me the color red was trending for summer (I agree), and she's looking to incorporate more of the shade into her wardrobe. I immediately sent it to my brother to buy as her Mother's Day gift. It's light, airy, and would look great with staple denim shorts and sandals.

Draper James Resin Link Bracelet (Was $55) $29 at Draper James Jewelry is always a win for Mother's Day and with chunky bracelets trending, this piece is an affordable gift she'll get plenty of wear out of. It works just as well for more casual occasions or as part of a wrist stack for formal nights. Also, take a look at the fun pearl detail.

Draper James Taylor Tiered Dress in Red Polka Dot (Was $150) $59 at Draper James This dress—which I'm thinking of buying for my sister-in-law—screams "summer" in the best way possible. The most adorable details are the tie shoulder straps, ruffles, and polka dots. I would wear this dress on the Fourth of July in a heartbeat.