You’ve officially made it to 2025, so I’m willing to bet you already have at least one or two New Year’s resolutions. Maybe you want to focus on getting in less screen time, or maybe you’re set on building healthier habits. I’m not here to change your mindset, but as an expert shopper, I’d be remiss not to let you know that the start of the year is one of the best times to take stock of your winter wardrobe. And considering Reformation's Winter Sale is ongoing, there's no better time than the present for a New Year resolution to refresh your wardrobe.

In case you didn't know, Reformation has less than a handful of sales a year, so its Winter Sale is a big deal. The retailer currently offers up to 70 percent off hundreds of items—the brand's steepest discounts all year—so it's a sale event you do not want to miss. You can find a trove of rich-looking sale finds on the site, from pretty winter dresses to chic coats and jackets. But as we're heading into the peak of the season, I suggest using this sale to ensure your classic winter staples are in tip-top shape. That means stocking up on luxurious sweaters, essential denim, layering tops, and cold-weather office pieces. I'm happy to report that you can find all of the above (and then some) during Reformation's sale for less than $150.

Keep scrolling to shop every sale of winter pieces from the sustainable fashion brand that are worth adding to your closet. I can all but guarantee these 25 finds are go-to's you'll wear now and for many, many seasons to come. Fair warning: There's no telling when the sale ends, so don't hesitate to snag your favorites if something catches your eye.

Collins Shirt (Was $128) $51 at Reformation A white button-down shirt is a must-have in everyone's closet. If it's time for a restock, grab this under-$100 find, which has the perfect oversized fit for layering over tees and tanks.

Abby High Rise Straight Jeans (Were $168) $67 at Reformation Classic blue jeans are the way to go this season, according to winter 2025's top denim trends. You'll get plenty of wear out of this pair with it's easy-going, relaxed fit.

Spence Scarf Sweater (Was $298) $119 at Reformation All of the cool fashion girls you know are wearing scarf tops (and sweaters) like this, and I'm here for it. Not only do they look luxe, but they're practical for the chilly winter weather.

Dawson Regenerative Wool Cable Sweater (Was $198) $99 at Reformation This classic cable-knit sweater has "Rory Gilmore" written all over it. Wear it with trousers or dark-wash jeans for a low-lift office-appropriate outfit.

Ottessa Dress (Was $248) $99 at Reformation No closet is complete with a little black dress (or two). I'm obsessed with the keyhole cutout and the wrap silhouette that give this style a flirty edge.

Cordelia Knit Bodysuit (Was $98) $49 at Reformation With this bodysuit, you won't have to worry about whether your top is perfectly tucked in. It also serves as the perfect layering piece under all of your favorite jackets and vests. And this color? So chic.

Ezra Super Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans (Were $168) $50 at Reformation If you're not ready to revert back to skinny jeans just yet (I don't blame you) try on these straight-leg jeans for size. They feature a slim fit for a similar look but aren't skin-tight like the styles that were popular in the early aughts.

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298) $119 at Reformation This is the cashmere cardigan to end all cashmere cardigans and now it's more affordable than ever during the sale. It's as soft as can be but, more importantly, it's versatile enough to pair with anything from leggings to jeans.

Vivi Top (Was $158) $50 at Reformation Reformation always impresses me with its selection of pretty tops, including this one. Add this $50 find to your cart and wear it year-round.

Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans (Were $168) $50 at Reformation Wide-legged jeans are practically a staple silhouette at this point, so grab this pair for $50 (while you still can.) They feature a comfy, relaxed feel that'll work year-round.

Alycia Knit Dress (Was $198) $79 at Reformation Pulling together a chic ensemble with this LBD in your closet wouldn't take much thought. Simply add a pair of chunky hoop earrings and mule sandals, and you will have a stylish going-out look with minimal effort involved.

Marin Jacket (Was $298) $89 at Reformation If Charlotte York shopped at Reformation, she would have this jacket in her cart. This find exudes class and elegance, which is on par with the iconic Sex and the City character's style.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater (Was $198) $99 at Reformation This V-neck sweater was practically made for all of your layering outfits. Throw it on over a button-down shirt for a preppy vibe or make like the fashion crowd does and tie it over your coat for an extra bit of warmth.

Alex Mid Rise Pants (Were $198) $59 at Reformation These relaxed trousers are so versatile. Wear them to the office, to brunch, out on errands, to dinner—they work for nearly any occasion on your calendar.

Tate Top (Was $168) $50 at Reformation Now, this is a going-out top done right—it's not too revealing, yet it shows off just enough skin for nighttime. Pair it with your favorite jeans and heels, or complete the set with the matching skirt.

Ozzy Sweater Dress (Was $298) $149 at Reformation The next time you don't know what to wear, throw on this sweater dress.

Lakisha Skirt (Was $218) $65 at Reformation A slip skirt like this can be worn is so many different ways. Wear it now with blazers, jackets, and sweaters, then come spring, pair it with T-shirts and tank-tops. Plus, how dreamy is this aqaumarine shade?

Cavallo Dress (Was $348) $104 at Reformation For any special occasions you have coming up, consider this slinky number. The silhouette is elegant, while the leopard print screams "fun." It's the best of both worlds.

Rowan Crew Tee (Was $58) $17 at Reformation Sure, this may be a basic T-shirt, but its stellar boxy fit makes it stand out from the rest in your collection. I'm also obsessed with the red-hot shade, which happens to be a trending winter color.

Lennox Knit Top (Was $128) $64 at Reformation Stripes are never a bad idea, no matter the season. With buttons down the middle, there are plenty of ways to style this pretty top.

Mona Mid Rise Denim Skirt (Was $168) $67 at Reformation Maxi denim skirts may have had their moment in 2024, but I wouldn't be surprised if knee-length pencil styles like this took over in 2025.

Novah Regenerative Merino Sweater Set (Was $328) $131 at Reformation Who said loungewear couldn't be luxurious? Made from a soft wool knit, this set is the ideal airport outfit—you'll stay comfy and look chic, plus you can always mix and match it with different pieces in your closet.

Blaire Ribbed Wrap Cardigan (Was $148) $74 at Reformation This isn't your average cardigan—the elegant wrap silhouette provides shape, making it a great choice to wear with dresses, trousers, or baggy jeans.

Norah Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $198) $59 at Reformation These silky pants are a lazy-girl hack to looking put together while staying comfortable. Make them work for any occasion, too, with a change of shoes and accessories.