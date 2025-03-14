I’m Prepping for Spring With These Chic, Under-$100 Basics

I think two closet basics deserve more praise, especially as we head into the spring season: T-shirts and tank tops. They're essentially the perfect bases for all of your spring outfits. I try to update mine every year, and this spring, I'm doing so while I can find them on sale.

As a shopping editor, it's my job to have a finger on the pulse of every best deal online—and some very good ones are going on right now. I found every base layer you need for less, from the perfect white T-shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch to elevated long-sleeve tees perfect for mastering tricky transitional weather. I even picked out the cutest cropped tee in spring's trendiest color to take your casual looks up a notch.

Keep scrolling to shop 20 on-sale T-shirts and tanks from my favorite retailers like Gap, J.Crew, Madewell, Nordstrom—its Spring Sale is happening now, by the way!—Shopbop, and more. This list is bound to have your next favorite spring layer for less than $100.

Consider this your ultimate white T-shirt. With a hem that hits right at the waist, it's just cropped enough to tuck into a trendy pair of denim. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie and Fitch promo codes.

Use this lightweight long-sleeve to conquer cooler days. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

I love AGOLDE jeans, but its basics are also incredible. This tank, for example, is an elevated staple you'll wear for years to come. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Leave it to J.Crew—one of my favorite retailers ever—to create the perfect tee. Fine ribbing and a slim fit elevate this pick to new heights. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Sometimes you need a spaghetti strap cami to go under sheer tops and dresses—when the time comes, this $15 tank from Gap will be there for you. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

As the name suggests, this Madewell T-shirt is essentially perfect. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Marie Claire editors are obsessed with Everlane's sustainable basics, and I'm sure once you try this elevated cotton T-shirt on for yourself, you will be too. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

This may be an activewear tank, but don't make the mistake of only wearing this piece for working out. Because it's lightweight and breathable, it's the perfect layering piece for warm weather days. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Everyone needs a heather grey tee in their rotation for when you get bored of your usual white and black options. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

With a wide boat neckline, this polished tee makes for the ideal base for all of your rich-looking outfits. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

If you want to look more like a fashion girl, swap out your white tee for this baby pink shade, a.k.a. one of spring's trendiest colors. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

A faded black shade and Dickies logo will add a dose of edginess to any of your spring outfits. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

This V-neck is a piece you'll turn to again and again throughout the season. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

With a luxe, fine-ribbed pima-modal fabric, this $27 find is your dream tank. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

I love how chic this black tank top feels. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

How chic is the neckline on this top? It's so much more elevated than your average crewneck. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

The cobalt blue color trend is here in full force for spring, and this simple yet chic top is an easy way to test the shade out for yourself. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.

Use this tank with a loose silhouette around the arms to show off a cute lacy bralette. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

This cute cropped tee will come in handy with so many outfits come spring—I'd wear it with a summery white skirt or high-waisted shorts. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

If you're not familiar with Leset, it's one of Jennifer Lawrence's favorite loungewear brands. I could easily see her wearing this rich-looking eggplant tee. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

