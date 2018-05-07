Rihanna Spotted Wearing a Top From Her New Savage Lingerie Line

Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage, doesn’t come out until May 11, but that isn't stopping the singer from rocking her own pieces. While out in New York City on Saturday, Rihanna chose a lace white camisole top from her collection and wore it with a cropped denim shirt and ripped jeans.

Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images

The casual outfit was paired with a bold, pink coat that only Riri could pull off. The outerwear featured a poufy, tulle collar, three-quarter sleeves, and a quilted gold design. For her feet she chose clear, lucite pumps, naturally.

Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images

To top off the look, Rihanna shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with a pair of blue sunglasses, which happened to match her glittery lip. Consider this the hype outfit to get everyone excited about her new lingerie line, which clearly does not need to be limited to underwear.



Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images

Riri will be co-hosting the Met Gala tonight (along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace), and frankly we are counting down the minutes until we get to see what the performer/designer wears to the year's biggest night in fashion.