Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Today's Top Stories
1
The Most Scandalous Met Gala Dresses Ever
2
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
3
'Westworld' Introduces Shogun World and Raj World
4
Don't Call Them Instagram Poets
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Rihanna Spotted Wearing a Top From Her New Savage Lingerie Line

She couldn't wait one more second—and neither can we.

Splash News

Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage, doesn’t come out until May 11, but that isn't stopping the singer from rocking her own pieces. While out in New York City on Saturday, Rihanna chose a lace white camisole top from her collection and wore it with a cropped denim shirt and ripped jeans.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty ImagesRobert Kamau/GC Images

The casual outfit was paired with a bold, pink coat that only Riri could pull off. The outerwear featured a poufy, tulle collar, three-quarter sleeves, and a quilted gold design. For her feet she chose clear, lucite pumps, naturally.

Getty ImagesRobert Kamau/GC Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To top off the look, Rihanna shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with a pair of blue sunglasses, which happened to match her glittery lip. Consider this the hype outfit to get everyone excited about her new lingerie line, which clearly does not need to be limited to underwear.

Getty ImagesRobert Kamau/GC Images

Riri will be co-hosting the Met Gala tonight (along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace), and frankly we are counting down the minutes until we get to see what the performer/designer wears to the year's biggest night in fashion.

Related Story
The Perfect Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Street Style
Kendall Jenner lingerie top
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Best Looks from the Pre-Oscar Parties
All the Best Looks from the Pre-Oscar Parties 2018
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid's Best Looks
Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous wedding suit was from Zara and was only $200 Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding Suit Was from Zara
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Most Extra Outfit
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Selena Gomez Looks So Loved Up in this Sweatshirt