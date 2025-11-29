Shop These Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds if Looking Rich Is on Your Winter To-Do List
Elegant vibes on a thrifty girl's budget.
I don't know who needs to hear this, but you shouldn't be spending more than $100 on your new winter wardrobe. If you do your research (i.e., reading this story), it's actually pretty easy to find expensive-looking, stylish finds for less—and I mean way less.
But let me be clear: I'm not saying your picks shouldn't look expensive—they absolutely should. But, all I'm saying is that you don't actually have to spend triple-digits, if you know where to shop—and the place to shop is Nordstrom.
Consider your winter shopping list sorted thanks to Nordstrom's Black Friday 2025 sale. Starting on November 19, the retailer discounted some of its most beloved name brands—meaning everything from chic sneakers to work totes to minimalist must-haves is going for less. These finds just shot to the top of my list of the best Black Friday deals.
So for those of you who don't want to spend thousands this holiday season, I recommend shopping this limited-time-only sale before it sells out. All these and more incredible Nordstrom gifts under $100 are right ahead.
Shop Nordstrom's Under-$100 Black Friday Sales
From one jet-setter to another: I cannot recommend buying a jewelry organizer more.
I've had a cherry print Louis Vuitton bag on my list for more than a decade now. This cozy hoodie is the next best thing.
This ring's onyx and 14k gold plating give off delightfully witchy vibes. It's elegant and moody at the same time.
Rain boots don't have to be chunky or un-chic—check out this pair as proof.
Cherry red is, surprisingly, my favorite winter shade.
