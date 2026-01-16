If Your Outfit Feels Incomplete, Add In These New Bags and Shoes From Nordstrom
Their accessory section is packed with incredible finds.
When the cold weather season starts to drag, and I'm feeling bored with my winter wardrobe, I head straight to Nordstrom's accessory department. The simple addition of a new work bag or a pair of cool boots can make even your most worn-in pair of barrel-leg jeans feel utterly transformed.
As seasoned shoppers well know, Nordstrom's shoe and bag sections are packed with high-end designer finds—that's a given. But there are also plenty of options under $500, for those of us who crave that rich-girl aesthetic without the financial commitment.
Following the holidays, when pretty much everything sold out, Nordstrom has finally restocked its shelves, ushering in a brand-new shipment of stylish boots, flats, sneakers, and totes for your shopping pleasure. There are plenty of chic classics and new releases, as well as editor-approved buys that have already been pre-vetted by the Marie Claire staff. (And if you can't trust fashion editors for a recommendation, who can you?)
Yep, all the favorites—from Puma Speedcats to Coach's viral Brooklyn bag—are ready to shop, once again. Feeling a little spendy? I've sifted through dozens of pages of Nordstrom finds to narrow down their best new-in bags and shoes. Shop them right ahead.
Shop New Bags and Shoes From Nordstrom
Ashlyn Delaney, Marie Claire's Associate Social Media Editor, is one of the Brooklyn bag's many fans—the largest size is her preferred laptop-approved tote. "I'm a sucker for an It-bag, and this one caught my eye because of the under-$500 price tag," she says. "It’s comfortable to carry, perfectly structured, and fits everything I need without weighing me down."
This Longchamp bag has been dubbed one of the best laptop bags by my Marie Claire editors. Fashion E-Commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla, says: "It can easily hold my 13-inch computer, a change of clothes (including shoes!), a makeup bag, a book or two, and other loose items."
These Tokyo shoes were one of the best-selling sneakers according to Marie Claire readers, so you know they're worth the price.
Fashion Features Editor Emma Childs said this week that tiger print is back for 2026—I'm on board.
I've been wearing my own Coach loafers for nearly a decade. And coming from a fashion editor, there could be no higher praise.
These Ugg platform boots have dominated the footwear space for the last two years running, standing as one of winter's most popular shoe styles. Winter 2026 will be no different.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.