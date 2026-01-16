If Your Outfit Feels Incomplete, Add In These New Bags and Shoes From Nordstrom

When the cold weather season starts to drag, and I'm feeling bored with my winter wardrobe, I head straight to Nordstrom's accessory department. The simple addition of a new work bag or a pair of cool boots can make even your most worn-in pair of barrel-leg jeans feel utterly transformed.

As seasoned shoppers well know, Nordstrom's shoe and bag sections are packed with high-end designer finds—that's a given. But there are also plenty of options under $500, for those of us who crave that rich-girl aesthetic without the financial commitment.

Following the holidays, when pretty much everything sold out, Nordstrom has finally restocked its shelves, ushering in a brand-new shipment of stylish boots, flats, sneakers, and totes for your shopping pleasure. There are plenty of chic classics and new releases, as well as editor-approved buys that have already been pre-vetted by the Marie Claire staff. (And if you can't trust fashion editors for a recommendation, who can you?)

Yep, all the favorites—from Puma Speedcats to Coach's viral Brooklyn bag—are ready to shop, once again. Feeling a little spendy? I've sifted through dozens of pages of Nordstrom finds to narrow down their best new-in bags and shoes. Shop them right ahead.

Shop New Bags and Shoes From Nordstrom

