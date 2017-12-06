Kim Kardashian Has a New Beauty Competition Show and the Trailer Is *Everything*

You know how some people (or, to quote our president, "the haters and the losers") like to accuse Kim Kardashian of being famous for nothing? Well, aside from her burgeoning makeup empire, her succesful gaming app, and her reality show, the star is now executive producing her own competition series called Glam Masters. And it's on the most iconic network ever: Lifetime. Also known as the channel that gave us hits like 12 Men of Christmas, Liz & Dick, and An Amish Murder.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim announced the show on Snapchat, saying: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for Glam Masters, the new beauty competition I’m executive producing."

According to the trailer, Glam Masters will feature Laverne Cox, Kim's go-to MUA Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson, and Zanna Roberts Rassi. No word as to whether Kim herself will make an appearance, but it seems inevitable. Watch the show's beautiful trailer above.

Glam Masters premieres February 28th at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

