Chrissy Teigen Just Showed Off Her Singing Voice in Italy on Vacation

Chrissy Teigen is a person with many talents, and she can most definitely add singing to that long, long list. Currently on vacation in Venice, Teigen shared a video clip of herself dancing through a square in Italy, while singing an extremely catchy melody.

A star iz born A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

As well as working on her performance skills, Teigen shared two photos of baby Luna in Venice. In the first, Luna is making a new friend while on vacation, and both mother and daughter look elated to be in Italy.

Making friends in Venice! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

In the second, Luna and her mom pull sultry poses for the camera.

Venice! @monicarosestyle @jrugg8 @allanface A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Teigen also took the opportunity to share a photo of her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who is on vacation with the family.

Bonnie and Clyde A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Having seen her perform, the world is now awaiting Teigen's long overdue romantic duet with husband John Legend. It's time.

