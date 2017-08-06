Selena Gomez Slipped in a Clue About Her Next Single During an Instagram Live Session
"Should we give them a sneak peek of the third single?"
Most Popular
Selena Gomez has been absolutely wowing us with the songs from her upcoming third solo album. First came "Bad Liar," which was a hit with fans and critics alike:
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next, she completely took us by surprise with "Fetish":
Most Popular
On Friday, Selena slipped a tiny, tiny clue about the third single from her new album during an Instagram Live video. She teased that she might play a snippet of the song, but ended up just hinting that it's "really upbeat." Okay, Sel. Now, let us hear the song please.
Watch the full Instagram Live video below:
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
More from Marie Claire: