Selena Gomez Slipped in a Clue About Her Next Single During an Instagram Live Session

"Should we give them a sneak peek of the third single?"

Selena Gomez has been absolutely wowing us with the songs from her upcoming third solo album. First came "Bad Liar," which was a hit with fans and critics alike:

Next, she completely took us by surprise with "Fetish":

On Friday, Selena slipped a tiny, tiny clue about the third single from her new album during an Instagram Live video. She teased that she might play a snippet of the song, but ended up just hinting that it's "really upbeat." Okay, Sel. Now, let us hear the song please.

Watch the full Instagram Live video below:

