Selena Gomez Slipped in a Clue About Her Next Single During an Instagram Live Session

Selena Gomez has been absolutely wowing us with the songs from her upcoming third solo album. First came "Bad Liar," which was a hit with fans and critics alike:

Next, she completely took us by surprise with "Fetish":

On Friday, Selena slipped a tiny, tiny clue about the third single from her new album during an Instagram Live video. She teased that she might play a snippet of the song, but ended up just hinting that it's "really upbeat." Okay, Sel. Now, let us hear the song please.

"It's really upbeat." - Selena Gomez on her 3rd single during her Instagram Live 8/4/2017 https://t.co/CNxQR6Sl8l pic.twitter.com/QXy6i1KNlK — Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) August 5, 2017

Watch the full Instagram Live video below:

