The British Fashion Awards Hosted the Chicest Red Carpet of the Year

These looks are 💯. (We see you, Selena.)

Dec 4, 2017

Since 1989 the British Fashion Awards have honored brands and individuals throughout the globe who have made their mark on the fashion industry, and naturally this year all of your favorite celebs showed up. From Selena Gomez to Karlie Kloss, take a peek at the best-dressed celebs and models who graced the red carpet in London.

1 of 18
Selena Gomez

In Coach

2 of 18
Rita Ora

In Versace

3 of 18
P!nk

In Stella McCartney Resort 2018

4 of 18
Poppy Delevingne

In Giambattista Valli

5 of 18
Karlie Kloss

In Vivienne Westwood Couture

6 of 18
FKA Twigs

In Versace Spring 2018 RTW

7 of 18
Alexa Chung

In Alexa Chung

8 of 18
Naomi Campbell

In Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2017 Couture

9 of 18
Winnie Harlow

In Brandon Maxwell Spring 2018 RTW

10 of 18
Kaia Gerber

In Ralph & Russo

11 of 18
Sam Smith

In Burberry

12 of 18
Jordan Dunn

In Versace

13 of 18
Millie Mackintosh

In a black and gold-accented gown

14 of 18
Hailey Baldwin

In Topshop

15 of 18
Zendaya

In Vivetta Fall 2017 RTW

16 of 18
Irina Shayk

In Atelier Versace

17 of 18
Izabel Goulart

In Julien Macdonald Fall 2017 RTW

18 of 18
Ashley Graham

In Vivienne Westwood Couture

