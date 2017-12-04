The British Fashion Awards Hosted the Chicest Red Carpet of the Year

These looks are 💯. (We see you, Selena.)
Since 1989 the British Fashion Awards have honored brands and individuals throughout the globe who have made their mark on the fashion industry, and naturally this year all of your favorite celebs showed up. From Selena Gomez to Karlie Kloss, take a peek at the best-dressed celebs and models who graced the red carpet in London.
In Coach
In Versace
In Stella McCartney Resort 2018
In Giambattista Valli
In Vivienne Westwood Couture
In Versace Spring 2018 RTW
In Alexa Chung
In Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2017 Couture
In Brandon Maxwell Spring 2018 RTW
In Ralph & Russo
In Burberry
In Versace
In a black and gold-accented gown
In Topshop
In Vivetta Fall 2017 RTW
In Atelier Versace
In Julien Macdonald Fall 2017 RTW
In Vivienne Westwood Couture