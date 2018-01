See All the Best Looks from the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards have historically been a night of iconic fashion choices, and tonight is no different. Ever since stars wore all black at the Golden Globes to stand in solidarity with the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp initiative, how actors, actresses, and musicians will continue to make a statement on the red carpet has become highly-anticipated. Artists decided to wear or carry white roses to accompany their all-black ensembles on the Grammys carpet. See all the amazing outfits from the night ahead, and keep up with us here as we track all the highlights from the biggest night in music.