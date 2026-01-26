I’m a firm believer that fragrance should be enjoyed anywhere and everywhere. That includes the office, airplanes, in bed, but especially the gym. Sure, I can throw on a luxurious deodorant to banish stinky sweat, but as someone who religiously wears fragrance, that doesn’t cut it for me. So, I have a slate of perfumes I like to wear specifically for working out because when I smell good, I feel good.

You won’t find me spraying on a heavy gourmand or beast-mode fragrance in the locker room, though—the last thing I want is a fellow gym-goer smelling me from five treadmills away. Instead, my go-to gym fragrances all fall into the fresh, clean, and light categories. Sometimes that means a body mist with a subtle and juicy fruity scent. Other times, I reach for a floral eau de toilette that imitates clean laundry. And more times than not, I turn to a musk perfume for that easygoing, “your skin, but better” feel. It’s less about the strength of the fragrance (although I wouldn’t recommend going overboard on an intense eau de parfum) and more about the invigorating feel it gives you.

While I don’t have the science to back it up, adding fragrance to my gym routine has made a world of difference, and I’m confident that it will do the same for you. Ahead, I’m sharing my rotation of gym perfumes from brands like Diptyque, Phlur, Glossier, and more—trust me when I say that breaking a sweat has never smelled better.

