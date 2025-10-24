Emma Stone is walking proof of how versatile short hairstyles can be. On October 23, the actress was seen in Los Angeles while promoting her new film, Bugonia. Stone, who is growing her hair back after her pixie cut, was photographed with a chic ponytail. It’s even more proof that the grow-out phase doesn’t have to scare you away from a short hairstyle you really want.

Stone’s hair was first sectioned off with a deep side part. She then slicked down the strands at the front of her head. To keep everything in place, she likely applied gel, brushed it through, and secured it into a low ponytail, finishing with hairspray. A subtle makeup look completed her glam and felt like the cherry on top of her minimalist outfit.

Emma Stone is seen on October 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone stunned the world when she arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes by arriving with a cropped pixie cut, just weeks after being seen with long hair. It turns out the style was for her role in Bugonia, and now that filming is finished, it looks like the actress is ready to grow her tresses out once again.

Stone has been seen sporting a variety of hairstyles since she began her hair growth journey. Some of the most recent styles include one that Stone's longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, called a “whimsy pixie,” which featured a short cut with scattered curls, similar to when she first started growing out her hair. She also had a bixie, which is a cross between a bob and a pixie. Even more recently (I’m talking this week), she’s been seen with a French twist and curtain bangs. These styles follow in the footsteps of another Hollywood star with signature short hair, Michelle Williams, who is also growing out her pixie cut.

If you're looking for styling inspiration during your short hair grow-out journey, allow me to break down exactly how to achieve Stone’s look. Plus, a few hair growth products to help speed up the process.

