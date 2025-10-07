Jennifer Lopez’s French Twist Is As Enchanting As Her Spider Dress
This is glam done right.
I almost forgot how much I love a Jennifer Lopez press tour, but of course, she’s here to remind us all that she never misses. On October 6, the actress was seen arriving at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Dressed in a stunning Harris Reed gown with an arachnid silhouette, Lopez looked like a sultry work of art. Still, it wasn’t just her dress that was making an impression, but her beauty details as well.
My favorite part of the look has to be Lopez’s hair, followed closely by her dewy, muted makeup. For the former, her bronde strands were pulled into an elegant updo, with face-framing pieces on each side of her head. The style itself resembled a French twist, with the ends of her hair tucked into itself, presumably with bobby pins holding it in place. The hairstyle perfectly complemented her makeup, which featured a gorgeous, shimmery smokey eye and the dewiest highlighted cheeks on this side of the Mississippi. To finish the look, Lopez chose a sheer, milky manicure—one of her signature looks that she wears year-round.
French twists are, in my opinion, one of the more elegant hairstyles to keep in your back pocket, especially for special occasions. While Lopez’s events tend to differ from ours (I don’t know about you, but I don’t regularly attend red carpet events. C'est la vie), the style works just as well for weddings, galas, or even a fancy date night. Plus, when paired with makeup that is sultry and flatters your features as well as Lopez’s did, the hairstyle is a guaranteed recipe for success.
Keep reading for tips on how to recreate Lopez’s glam, without a glam squad, right in the comfort of your home.
Dry shampoo also gives a similar texturizing effect while also eliminating excess oil. Try a shampoo puff for easy application.
