Katie Holmes Is the Queen of Low-Key Beauty With Her Messy Fishtail Braid
Simple but chic.
Ease and simplicity always seem to be top of mind when Katie Holmes is narrowing down her glam ahead of an event, and she's pretty much mastered the art of looking cool without even trying. Case in point, after wearing messy waves while cheering on the athletes at the US Open last week, she stepped out again a few days later wearing the perfect low-key, millennial-beloved hairstyle: a side braid.
The actor made an appearance at Veronica Beard's Icons Party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, and her glam of choice is exactly what comes to mind when I picture what I'd wear during a crisp fall day in the city. For the event, Holmes wore a black turtleneck bodysuit underneath a navy blue blazer and wide leg blue jeans. She opted for a minimal to no makeup look and threw her hair in a fishtail braid that looked slightly undone but chic at the same time.
The side braid appears to be a go-to hairstyle for Holmes, likely because it's a style that's easy to create on your own—not to mention that you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. Last year, for example, she pulled her medium-length hair and side bangs into a loose braid when she attended a Chanel event in New York City.
The good thing about a fishtail braid is that they're not as hard to recreate as they appear, and they can be done on straight, wavy, or textured hair. Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to get the look at home.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.