Katie Holmes Is the Queen of Low-Key Beauty With Her Messy Fishtail Braid

Ease and simplicity always seem to be top of mind when Katie Holmes is narrowing down her glam ahead of an event, and she's pretty much mastered the art of looking cool without even trying. Case in point, after wearing messy waves while cheering on the athletes at the US Open last week, she stepped out again a few days later wearing the perfect low-key, millennial-beloved hairstyle: a side braid.

The actor made an appearance at Veronica Beard's Icons Party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, and her glam of choice is exactly what comes to mind when I picture what I'd wear during a crisp fall day in the city. For the event, Holmes wore a black turtleneck bodysuit underneath a navy blue blazer and wide leg blue jeans. She opted for a minimal to no makeup look and threw her hair in a fishtail braid that looked slightly undone but chic at the same time.

Katie Holmes appears at Veronica Beard's Icons Party on Sept. 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The side braid appears to be a go-to hairstyle for Holmes, likely because it's a style that's easy to create on your own—not to mention that you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. Last year, for example, she pulled her medium-length hair and side bangs into a loose braid when she attended a Chanel event in New York City.

The good thing about a fishtail braid is that they're not as hard to recreate as they appear, and they can be done on straight, wavy, or textured hair. Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to get the look at home.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors