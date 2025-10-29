Viola Davis, come to the front. On October 28, the actress was photographed arriving at a Swarovski event in Hollywood, and in short, she looked really hot. Black nails perfectly complemented her outfit, and honestly, the entire look was a hit. Davis wore a black dress with a sheer skirt that had the most stunning embellished neckline. Of course, she was adorned in Swarovski jewelry and radiated like the highly successful, EGOT-winning star she is. The glamour added the perfect finishing touch, so let’s take a closer look at her hair, makeup, and nails.

To start, Davis kept her manicure simple, opting for black nails that were short, square, and extremely glossy. If there were a manicure that could be described as expensive, it’d be this one. Next, her hair was short and extremely chic. She donned a gorgeous flipped pixie, with the front of her hair curled away from her face. This gave the look tons of height and volume. Short side bangs framed her face, and the jet black color of her tresses contrasted beautifully against her skin. Her makeup was warm and rosy, thanks to a nude lip and a gorgeous berry-toned blush that was swept up to connect with her eyeshadow.

Viola Davis arrives at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since black nails tend to surge in popularity during the fall and winter months, Davis is perfectly on trend with her latest manicure, especially if her fellow Hollywood A-listers are any indication. Cardi B wore a long, embellished version of the manicure to the Balenciaga Fall/Winter show during Paris Couture Week back in July. Olivia Wilde recently paired a version very similar to Davis’s with a menswear-inspired look while in New York City. Even Kendall Jenner has been seen in the shade, albeit most recently on her toes.

​I’m a big fan of a classic black manicure, so keep reading to see how you can get the look at home.

