Khloé Kardashian Has an Important Question About Her Growing Baby Bump

Khloé Kardashian has been sharing intimate details about her pregnancy ever since she officially announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson back in December. Though she's had some serious pregnancy complications, on Thursday the reality star took to Twitter to ask a more lighthearted question about her growing baby bump:
"Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend."
Fans, who may or may not be Twitter's resident doctors, immediately responded to the 33-year-old star.
She later tweeted, "Great to know I’m not alone🙏," so clearly changes in baby bump size are a thing. (You learn something new everyday.)