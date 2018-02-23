Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Lamar Odom Has Officially Weighed in on Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy

Not that Khloé asked...

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is expecting and her child will be the third in a triad of Kardashian-Jenner babies born in 2018. The Kardashian babies have drawn a ton of interest, as anything associated with the famous family is bound to do. And, since everyone seems to have an opinion about these women's bodies, someone asked Khloé's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, to weigh in on the state of her uterus.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

During an interview with Access, Lamar talked about Khloé's pregnancy and speculated about her abilities as a mother (*heavy sigh*). Thankfully, most of what he had to say was overtly positive.

"To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her," he said, according to Us Weekly. "I know if she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby."

"That’s gonna be one spoiled ass baby, too," he added. While it was probably meant as a compliment (Khloé and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, certainly have the means to give their future child pretty much anything he or she could ever want), it's probably best not to speculate about how anyone will choose to parent their children, just as a general courtesy.

