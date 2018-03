Kylie Jenner is celebrating her daughter's one month birthday the only way she knows how—on Instagram. The 20-year-old posted a sweet photo of her and daughter Stormi Webster (sans smiles) with the caption, "My angel baby is 1 month old today."

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Jenner wrapped Stormi in a wool onesie while posing in front of (what looks like) a garage. This is the first time we’ve gotten a true glimpse of baby Stormi, aside from an Instagram of Jenner holding her hand and a snapchat video. Cute!