Khloé Kardashian Says Her Baby's Name Will Probably Start with a "T"

Khloé Kardashian finally announced the sex of her baby—she's having a girl. Khloé tweeted confirmation of the news just after it was announced on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Immediately after, the questions started pouring in. First and foremost: Has Khloé already picked a name and will she stick with her family's famous "K" name trend? Khloé was quick to answer, saying that a "K" name was still on the table, but she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are leaning toward something that starts with a "T."

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Naturally, fans instantly started submitting guesses/suggestions for Khloé's perusal:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tokyo? Kyoto? — miel con limón y sal (@cockaineblues) March 5, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Talia, Theresa, Tatiana, thea are cute names — Melanie 💁🏻 (@Melanieee_xx3) March 5, 2018

Some fans are still very set on a "K" name—one in particular that combines Khloé and Tristan's names.