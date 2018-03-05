Khloé Kardashian Says Her Baby's Name Will Probably Start with a "T"

Khloé Kardashian finally announced the sex of her baby—she's having a girl. Khloé tweeted confirmation of the news just after it was announced on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Immediately after, the questions started pouring in. First and foremost: Has Khloé already picked a name and will she stick with her family's famous "K" name trend? Khloé was quick to answer, saying that a "K" name was still on the table, but she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are leaning toward something that starts with a "T."
Naturally, fans instantly started submitting guesses/suggestions for Khloé's perusal:
Some fans are still very set on a "K" name—one in particular that combines Khloé and Tristan's names.