Today's Top Stories
1
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
2
Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreofHim Campagin
3
Parkland Students React to CMU Shooting
4
Scientists Find the Cure for Terrible Selfies
5
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Khloé Kardashian Says Her Baby's Name Will Probably Start with a "T"

Let the guessing commence.

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian finally announced the sex of her baby—she's having a girl. Khloé tweeted confirmation of the news just after it was announced on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Immediately after, the questions started pouring in. First and foremost: Has Khloé already picked a name and will she stick with her family's famous "K" name trend? Khloé was quick to answer, saying that a "K" name was still on the table, but she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are leaning toward something that starts with a "T."

Naturally, fans instantly started submitting guesses/suggestions for Khloé's perusal:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some fans are still very set on a "K" name—one in particular that combines Khloé and Tristan's names.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tiffany Haddish Re-Wore That McQueen Dress
Meryl Streep's Daughter Is Trolling Her Dad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Twitter Reacts to 'Get Out' Winning an Oscar
Sandra Bullock Is Actually Cher at the Oscars
Ryan Seacrest and Taraji P Henson Oscars 2018 People Think Taraji P. Henson Shaded Ryan Seacrest
Tiffany Haddish Jumped a Rope for Meryl Streep
Khloé Kardashian Is Having a Girl
Jennifer Lawrence Laughs at Emma Stone at Oscars
Timothée Chalamet Brings Mom as Date to the Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence Almost Falls Again at the Oscars