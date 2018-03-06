Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Shares the Sweet Story Behind Her Pregnancy Announcement

Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy in December, and fans immediately speculated whether or not the 33-year-old's announcement was sponsored content because she posed in Calvin Klein underwear. (Hey, that's the internet for you.) Today, Khloé shut down rumors of any sponsorship posts after announcing the reveal was completely spontaneous.

"One day when [Tristan] came home from practice, we just decided to do it!” she shared on her app. “[My friend] Simon took the phone and [my friend] Savas was on the phone with Hrush [Achemyan, her makeup artist] and they were directing the placement of our hands. Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL.”

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloé is expected to give birth in late March or early April. On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians she announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a daughter.

