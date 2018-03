Joe Jonas, star of the best movie (nay, FILM) of all time Camp Rock, recently debuted a tattoo on Instagram, and fans are pretty much beside themselves with a lack of chill and an abundance of theories.

Okay, so this photo does kindddd of look like Joe's bride-to-be Sophie Turner. And Twitter is clearly running with it:

There's a scene where Sansa is exactly like in Joe's tattoo so yes, it's Sophie/Sansa Stark — ❤ (@dnceingwithjoe) March 12, 2018

Is this Sophie? 😍 — White Canary ♡ (@iammona98) March 12, 2018

Omg that's Sophie, isn't it? Awww💕 — Melanie Maslow (@MelmelMaslow16) March 12, 2018

There's also this person, who thinks Joe specifically got Sophie's Game of Thrones character Sansa inked on his body:

Never change, internet.